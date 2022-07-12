Best spots in Mumbai for refreshing salads

The restaurant veganized its menu by introducing dishes such as Soya Kheema Pav. Salads, such as Zesty Quinoa Salad, can be eaten for a juicy and nutrient-dense meal…reports Asian Lite News

Salads are one of the most adaptable meals that can be made quickly and enjoyed in summer. As people have become more health-conscious, there has been a dramatic shift towards quick, scrumptious, yet nutrient-dense meals. Here are some of the best spots in Mumbai for you to grab a refreshing salad:

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake



Poetry by Love and Cheesecake draws attention to its light and artistic salads. This cafe has a lot to offer, from the gooey Burrata Salad with crunchy walnuts and roasted sweet peppers to the basic Warm Grilled Chicken Salad. To accompany the vibrant and flavorful meal, enjoy a steaming bowl of Cream of Mushroom Soup or a gourmet tea, Little Buddha, this Monsoon season. Not to mention the warm and welcoming hospitality in the prime locations of Juhu, Bandra, and Powai.

Sequel



Sequel is a popular health club in Mumbai, with locations in Bandra, BKC, and Kala Ghoda. The delectable recipes at this Bollywood-favorite restaurant are made with organic produce. There are numerous options available, ranging from vegan to nutrient-rich to gluten-free. Despite being on the healthier side, Sequel’s salad bowls like The Wholesome Bowl and Pretty in Pink will captivate you.

Garde Manger Cafe



Garde Manger, located in Vile Parle and Juhu, is a vegetarian cafe that has expanded into vegan cuisine. The restaurant veganized its menu by introducing dishes such as Soya Kheema Pav. Salads, such as Zesty Quinoa Salad, can be eaten for a juicy and nutrient-dense meal.

Pishu’s Cafe



Pishu’s Cafe has locations in various parts of Mumbai, including Malad and Andheri. This place has gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts due to its emphasis on healthy and power-packed meals. It makes luscious smoothies of seasonal fruits and berries with super fresh ingredients. Furthermore, there are numerous salad options, including The Exotic Salad, which consists of sprouts, baby corn, bell peppers, and other vegetables sauteed in their homemade sauce.

