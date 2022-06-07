Delectable and refreshing recipes for summer￼

A perfect summer meal should consist of ingredients that boost up energy levels and keep you “full” throughout the day…writes N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Amid the season of beaches, watermelons, sunglasses and long days overshadowed by the sweltering heat, we tend to constantly seek cold treats and snack to hydrate our body. This has its own demerits, when you crave for something cool you go for an ice lolly instead of a glass of fresh juice. Hence, it’s time to make nutritious and smart choices when it comes to preparing our favourite summer delights. It’s time to indulge in eating right and eating fresh.



A perfect summer meal should consist of ingredients that boost up energy levels and keep you “full” throughout the day.



Here are some power-packed recipes prepared from Saffola Oats shared by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur that are absolutely delectable and refreshing to consume during the summer heat:



Oats Mango Smoothie



Serves – 2



Cooking time – 3 mins



Prep time – 3 mins



Ingredients



1 Cup Mango pulp



Oats 1/2 cup



1 cup milk



1 teaspoon honey



1 teaspoon chia seeds



Method



* Soak oats in 1 cup of milk, refrigerate it overnight for 5-6 hours



* Now make the smoothie, add soaked oats in the blender. Add Mango pulp, and milk, blend it to a smooth consistency



* Pour mango smoothie into a serving glass, top it with mango cubes and chia seeds and honey



Summer Oats Beverage (Vegan)

Serves – 1



Cooking Time – 2 mins



Prep time – 2 mins



Ingredients



Oats 2 tbsp



Cold Water 1 1/2 cup



Mint, Chopped 1 tbsp



Coriander, Chopped 1 tbsp



Roasted Jeera, Crushed 1/2 tsp



Black Salt 1/4 tsp



Salt to taste



Method



* Blend together the oats with water to make oats milk



* Add the rest of the ingredient to balance the flavours and seasoning and serve cold



Oats Thayir Sadam (Oats Curd)

Serves – 2



Cooking Time – 6 mins



Prep time – 5 mins



Ingredients



Oats 1 cup



Yoghurt 1 1/2 cup



Ginger, Chopped 1 tsp



Garlic, Chopped 1 tsp



Green Chillies, Chopped 1/2 tsp



Red chilli whole 1 pc



Mustard Seeds 1 tsp



Chana Dal 1 tsp



Coconut Oil 1 tsp



Pomegranate 1/2 cup



Coriander, Chopped 2 tbsp



Salt to taste



Pepper, freshly ground to taste

Method



* Wash excess starch from oats. Whisk the yoghurt and put the oats in the yoghurt to soak and thicken



* In a pan, heat the coconut oil and allow it to smoke. Once smoked, reduce the heat and add in the chana dal, as it begins to get a reddish tone, add in the red chilli and cook for another 30 sec. Add in the mustard seeds and as it begins to pop add in the chopped ginger, garlic and green chilli



* Once it begins to become aromatic, turn off the heat, allow to cook for 1 minute and add the soaked yoghurt and oats in the pan



* Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped coriander and pomegranates and serve at room temperature

ALSO READ-Good food for good health

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]