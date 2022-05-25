Why not test your culinary skills? Top chefs and experts bring you healthy and easy home recipes.

Paneer / Tofu Satay recipe by- Ashish Joshi, Executive Chef at Jaypee Siddharth

Ingredients

Paneer / Tofu: 200gms

Thai Red Curry Paste: 2tbsp

Coconut Milk: 6tbs

Fresh Red chilli: 2

Oil: 30ml

Lemon Grass : 1

Lemon Leaf: 2

Glangal: 1 small

Coriander: 5gms

Lemon: 1

Salt: To taste

Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl except the paneer / tofu.

Cut the paneer / tofu inti  inch thick finger shape.

Now put the ready mixture of step 1 over the paneer / tofu fingers and mix well. check for seasoning and let it marinate for 1 hour.

Put the marinated fingers on individual stay stick or a long toothpick.

Cook on a grill and baste with oil. When cooked remove from grill and serve hot on a sizzling plate along with peanut sauce.

Peanut sauce

Ingredients

Coconut milk: 1cup

Peanut: 1/4cup

Red curry paste: 1tbs

Lemon leaf: 02-03

 Coriander: 5gms

Galangal: 2gms

Fresh red chilli: 2-03nos

 Salt: To taste

Method

Blend the above ingredients together till smooth.

Heat the pan and put oil add the above paste into it and reduce it till it is a thick coating consistency.

Vegetable, Sprouts and Oats Cutlet recipe by Anuj Mathur, Chef de Cusine- Indian – Paatra Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resorts

Ingredients

Chopped carrots: 20gms

Chopped beans: 20gms

Green peas crushed: 20gms

Home grown sprouts: 100gms

Cottage cheese grated: 30gms

Oats powder: 40gms

Cumin: 5gms

Ginger chopped: 5gms

Green chill chopped: 5gms

Salt: as required

Hing: as required

Peanut oil: for shallow fry/20ml

Fresh coriander chopped: few sprigs

Method

In a pan put peanut oil. Add cumin, Ginger, Green chillies, hinge and Saut well

Add carrot, beans, peas and saut well till tender.

Add Turmeric, saut and remove from flame and cool it in a plate.

Mix together mixture, cottage cheese, oats powder and salt and chopped coriander.

Divide in small portions as desired and give shape, dust with oats powder.

In frying pan shallow fry cutlets with peanut oil till golden brown from both sides and become crisp.

Serve with mint chutney, tomato ketchup.

Pair these delicious dishes with some exotic cocktail, which are easy to make at home. Expert from Grey Goose India — world’s first super-premium vodka from France – shares recipes.

Grapefruit Caipiroska

Ingredients

Grey Goose Original: 50mls

Pink grapefruit wedges: 4

1 bar spoon on caster

Method

Shake with cubed ice, and pour into old fashioned glass, garnish with slice of grapefruit

Grey Goose Le Fizz

Ingredients

Grey Goose Original: 45ml

Elderflower syrup: 15 ml

Freshly squeezed lime juice: 20 ml

Chilled soda water: 75ml

Method

Shake all ingredients with cubed ice, double strain into a flute. Top with soda

Cape Fizz

Ingredients

Grey Goose Original: 50mls

Soda water: 50mls

Cranberry Juice: 50mls

Simple Syrup: 5mls

Lime Juice: 10mls

Method

Build in a highball with cubed ice. Garnish with a lime wedge

