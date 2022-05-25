Why not test your culinary skills? Top chefs and experts bring you healthy and easy home recipes.
Paneer / Tofu Satay recipe by- Ashish Joshi, Executive Chef at Jaypee Siddharth
Ingredients
Paneer / Tofu: 200gms
Thai Red Curry Paste: 2tbsp
Coconut Milk: 6tbs
Fresh Red chilli: 2
Oil: 30ml
Lemon Grass : 1
Lemon Leaf: 2
Glangal: 1 small
Coriander: 5gms
Lemon: 1
Salt: To taste
Method
Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl except the paneer / tofu.
Cut the paneer / tofu inti inch thick finger shape.
Now put the ready mixture of step 1 over the paneer / tofu fingers and mix well. check for seasoning and let it marinate for 1 hour.
Put the marinated fingers on individual stay stick or a long toothpick.
Cook on a grill and baste with oil. When cooked remove from grill and serve hot on a sizzling plate along with peanut sauce.
Peanut sauce
Ingredients
Coconut milk: 1cup
Peanut: 1/4cup
Red curry paste: 1tbs
Lemon leaf: 02-03
Coriander: 5gms
Galangal: 2gms
Fresh red chilli: 2-03nos
Salt: To taste
Method
Blend the above ingredients together till smooth.
Heat the pan and put oil add the above paste into it and reduce it till it is a thick coating consistency.
Vegetable, Sprouts and Oats Cutlet recipe by Anuj Mathur, Chef de Cusine- Indian – Paatra Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resorts
Ingredients
Chopped carrots: 20gms
Chopped beans: 20gms
Green peas crushed: 20gms
Home grown sprouts: 100gms
Cottage cheese grated: 30gms
Oats powder: 40gms
Cumin: 5gms
Ginger chopped: 5gms
Green chill chopped: 5gms
Salt: as required
Hing: as required
Peanut oil: for shallow fry/20ml
Fresh coriander chopped: few sprigs
Method
In a pan put peanut oil. Add cumin, Ginger, Green chillies, hinge and Saut well
Add carrot, beans, peas and saut well till tender.
Add Turmeric, saut and remove from flame and cool it in a plate.
Mix together mixture, cottage cheese, oats powder and salt and chopped coriander.
Divide in small portions as desired and give shape, dust with oats powder.
In frying pan shallow fry cutlets with peanut oil till golden brown from both sides and become crisp.
Serve with mint chutney, tomato ketchup.
Pair these delicious dishes with some exotic cocktail, which are easy to make at home. Expert from Grey Goose India — world’s first super-premium vodka from France – shares recipes.
Grapefruit Caipiroska
Ingredients
Grey Goose Original: 50mls
Pink grapefruit wedges: 4
1 bar spoon on caster
Method
Shake with cubed ice, and pour into old fashioned glass, garnish with slice of grapefruit
Grey Goose Le Fizz
Ingredients
Grey Goose Original: 45ml
Elderflower syrup: 15 ml
Freshly squeezed lime juice: 20 ml
Chilled soda water: 75ml
Method
Shake all ingredients with cubed ice, double strain into a flute. Top with soda
Cape Fizz
Ingredients
Grey Goose Original: 50mls
Soda water: 50mls
Cranberry Juice: 50mls
Simple Syrup: 5mls
Lime Juice: 10mls
Method
Build in a highball with cubed ice. Garnish with a lime wedge
