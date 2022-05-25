Why not test your culinary skills? Top chefs and experts bring you healthy and easy home recipes.



Paneer / Tofu Satay recipe by- Ashish Joshi, Executive Chef at Jaypee Siddharth



Ingredients



Paneer / Tofu: 200gms



Thai Red Curry Paste: 2tbsp



Coconut Milk: 6tbs



Fresh Red chilli: 2



Oil: 30ml



Lemon Grass : 1



Lemon Leaf: 2



Glangal: 1 small



Coriander: 5gms



Lemon: 1



Salt: To taste



Method



Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl except the paneer / tofu.



Cut the paneer / tofu inti inch thick finger shape.



Now put the ready mixture of step 1 over the paneer / tofu fingers and mix well. check for seasoning and let it marinate for 1 hour.



Put the marinated fingers on individual stay stick or a long toothpick.



Cook on a grill and baste with oil. When cooked remove from grill and serve hot on a sizzling plate along with peanut sauce.



Peanut sauce



Ingredients



Coconut milk: 1cup



Peanut: 1/4cup

Red curry paste: 1tbs



Lemon leaf: 02-03



Coriander: 5gms



Galangal: 2gms



Fresh red chilli: 2-03nos



Salt: To taste



Method



Blend the above ingredients together till smooth.



Heat the pan and put oil add the above paste into it and reduce it till it is a thick coating consistency.



Vegetable, Sprouts and Oats Cutlet recipe by Anuj Mathur, Chef de Cusine- Indian – Paatra Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resorts

Ingredients



Chopped carrots: 20gms



Chopped beans: 20gms



Green peas crushed: 20gms



Home grown sprouts: 100gms



Cottage cheese grated: 30gms



Oats powder: 40gms



Cumin: 5gms



Ginger chopped: 5gms



Green chill chopped: 5gms



Salt: as required



Hing: as required



Peanut oil: for shallow fry/20ml



Fresh coriander chopped: few sprigs



Method



In a pan put peanut oil. Add cumin, Ginger, Green chillies, hinge and Saut well



Add carrot, beans, peas and saut well till tender.



Add Turmeric, saut and remove from flame and cool it in a plate.



Mix together mixture, cottage cheese, oats powder and salt and chopped coriander.



Divide in small portions as desired and give shape, dust with oats powder.



In frying pan shallow fry cutlets with peanut oil till golden brown from both sides and become crisp.



Serve with mint chutney, tomato ketchup.



Pair these delicious dishes with some exotic cocktail, which are easy to make at home. Expert from Grey Goose India — world’s first super-premium vodka from France – shares recipes.



Grapefruit Caipiroska



Ingredients



Grey Goose Original: 50mls



Pink grapefruit wedges: 4



1 bar spoon on caster



Method



Shake with cubed ice, and pour into old fashioned glass, garnish with slice of grapefruit

Grey Goose Le Fizz



Ingredients



Grey Goose Original: 45ml



Elderflower syrup: 15 ml



Freshly squeezed lime juice: 20 ml



Chilled soda water: 75ml

Method



Shake all ingredients with cubed ice, double strain into a flute. Top with soda



Cape Fizz

Ingredients



Grey Goose Original: 50mls



Soda water: 50mls



Cranberry Juice: 50mls



Simple Syrup: 5mls



Lime Juice: 10mls



Method



Build in a highball with cubed ice. Garnish with a lime wedge

