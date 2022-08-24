Malai kofta kabab

Beef Malai Kebab is an easy-to-make appetizer recipe that you can prepare for your family and friends on occasions like kitty party, game night, pot luck and even anniversary. This dish of the Mughlai Cuisine is prepared with boneless beef pieces which is marinated in a melange of spices and then grilled. Tossed with mint chutney, kebab masala or garam masala powder, and coriander leaves, this is a succulent kebab recipe that will make your mouth water. The specialty of this beef recipe is that it is stuffed with fresh cream that gives your taste buds a creamy and cheesy taste. Though, you can also use any processed cheese in this dish. Your kids will also love this delicious dish. Try this easy recipe and enjoy with your loved ones

Ingredients For Kebab

Beef Mince – 500 g Chilli Powder – 1 tsp Garam Masala – 1 tsp Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp Cumin Powder – 1 tsp Red Chilli [crushed] – ½ tsp Green Chilli – 2 [chopped finely] Fresh Cream – 3 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp Bread Slices – 2 Salt – 1 tsp Coriander [chopped] – 4 tbsp Lemon Juice – 2 tbsp Oil – to grease hands

Yogurt Sauce

Greek Yogurt – ½ cup Garlic Powder – 1 tsp Lemon Juice – ½ tsp Salt – a pinch Coriander Leaves

Salad

Onion – 1 [finely chopped] Tomatoes – 1 [finely chopped] Lemon Juice – ½ tsp Salt – ¼ tsp Coriander leaves – 1 tbsp

Method for kebab

In a food processor, put all the ingredients for the kebab, chop well till smooth. Begin to form them and give it a shape. Sear on both sides on a hot grilled pan until grill marks form. Put the kabab on the baking tray, brush the kebab with oil. Bake at 200 degrees for 20 min until cooked.

Serve with a side of warm bread.

ENJOY!

