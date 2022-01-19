Zaatar or manakish is a soft flat bread or homemade pizza topped with zaatar seasoning mixed with olive oil paste. It is popular in eastern Mediterranean region. The taste of zaatar is similar to thyme but it has additional spices like sumac. It is a Middle Eastern spice blend which comprises of sumac, thyme and sesame seeds . This bread is enjoyed while it’s still hot and it is served with freshly chopped cucumber, tomatoes and olives.

INGREDIENTS

For the dough

All-purpose flour-2cups Warm water-150ml Olive oil-2tbsp Dried yeast-1tsp Salt-1tsp Sugar-1tsp Baking powder-1tsp

For the zaatar mix:

1. Zaatar mix-3tbsp

2. Olive oil-3tbsp

3. Freshly chopped tomatoes, cucumber and olives handful for toppings.

Method

In a bowl add flour, salt, sugar & baking powder. Mix all these till it’s well combined. Add dried yeast in warm water. Mix it nicely till its dissolved. Add the liquid to the dried ingredients. Mix everything with your hand. Knead it for 5minutes and make it into a smooth dough. Place the dough in lightly oiled mixing bowl. Cover it with cling film an let it rest for 45 minutes. Remove the dough from the bowl after resting and place it in a clean flour dusted surface. Divide the dough in 3equal parts. Knead it with your hands and with a rolling pin (dusted with flour) extend the 3manakish gradually flattening them out. Preheat oven for 10mnts in 200 degrees. In a bowl put Zaatar and olive oil and mix them both nicely. With the help of a spoon, spread the mix on top of each manakish. Bake them on 200gress for 7 minutes. Serve the manakish with freshly chopped tomatoes, cucumber and olives on top.

These are super easy to make & very delicious It can be personalized to your liking. You can add feta cheese if you want. Include it as part of a Mediterranean breakfast plate. Manakish is a very simple offering, once you taste it with its many possible toppings, you will see that it is Just like pizza, it is food for any occasion!

