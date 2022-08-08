Meatless happiness! Chickpea Salad Sandwich  

This is not your average sandwich. For starters, it’s meatless! Second, it’s extremely flavorful, filling and healthy – basically the three things I’m going for with any good sandwich. And simple ingredients required. The base starts with tender, smashed chickpeas that add a nutty, crunchy touch. Then comes the simple dressing of fresh lettuce leaves

Ingredients

Whole Wheat Bread – 8 slices Boiled Chickpeas – 2 cup Carrot – Half [grated] Onion – 1small [chopped] Cucumber –1small [chopped] Red Cabbage – ¼ cup [ finely chopped] Tomato – 1small [chopped] Coriander – 1 tbsp [chopped] Hung Curd – ¼ cup Tahini – ¼ cup Lemon Juice – 1 tsp Mustard – 1 tsp Salt – as per your taste Black Pepper – ½ tsp Lettuce Butter- to toast the bread

Method

In a bowl mash up the boiled chickpeas. Add in the chopped onion, grated carrot, red cabbage, chopped cucumber, chopped tomato, coriander, hung curd, tahini, lemon juice, mustard, salt and black pepper. Mix this nicely until fully combined. Toast the bread slices with butter and spread the chickpeas salad over it. Keep the lettuce on it and cover it with another toasted slice.

Your high protein chickpeas sandwich is

ready. Enjoy!

