Meatless happiness! Chickpea Salad Sandwich  

This is not your average sandwich. For starters, it’s meatless! Second, it’s extremely flavorful, filling and healthy – basically the three things I’m going for with any good sandwich. And simple ingredients required. The base starts with tender, smashed chickpeas that add a nutty, crunchy touch. Then comes the simple dressing of fresh lettuce leaves
Ingredients
- Whole Wheat Bread – 8 slices
- Boiled Chickpeas – 2 cup
- Carrot – Half [grated]
- Onion – 1small [chopped]
- Cucumber –1small [chopped]
- Red Cabbage – ¼ cup [ finely chopped]
- Tomato – 1small [chopped]
- Coriander – 1 tbsp [chopped]
- Hung Curd – ¼ cup
- Tahini – ¼ cup
- Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
- Mustard – 1 tsp
- Salt – as per your taste
- Black Pepper – ½ tsp
- Lettuce
- Butter- to toast the bread
Method
- In a bowl mash up the boiled chickpeas.
- Add in the chopped onion, grated carrot, red cabbage, chopped cucumber, chopped tomato, coriander, hung curd, tahini, lemon juice, mustard, salt and black pepper.
- Mix this nicely until fully combined.
- Toast the bread slices with butter and spread the chickpeas salad over it.
- Keep the lettuce on it and cover it with another toasted slice.
Your high protein chickpeas sandwich is
ready. Enjoy!
