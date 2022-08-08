Meatless happiness! Chickpea Salad Sandwich  

This is not your average sandwich. For starters, it’s meatless! Second, it’s extremely flavorful, filling and healthy – basically the three things I’m going for with any good sandwich. And  simple ingredients required. The base starts with tender, smashed chickpeas that add a nutty, crunchy touch. Then comes the simple dressing of fresh lettuce leaves                 

Ingredients

  1. Whole Wheat Bread – 8 slices
  2. Boiled Chickpeas – 2 cup
  3. Carrot – Half [grated]
  4. Onion – 1small [chopped]
  5. Cucumber –1small [chopped]
  6. Red Cabbage – ¼ cup [ finely chopped]
  7. Tomato – 1small [chopped]
  8. Coriander – 1 tbsp [chopped]
  9. Hung Curd – ¼ cup
  10. Tahini – ¼ cup
  11. Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
  12. Mustard – 1 tsp
  13. Salt – as per your taste
  14. Black Pepper – ½ tsp
  15. Lettuce
  16. Butter- to toast the bread

Method

  1. In a bowl mash up the boiled chickpeas.
  2. Add in the chopped onion, grated carrot, red cabbage, chopped cucumber, chopped tomato, coriander, hung curd, tahini, lemon juice, mustard, salt and black pepper.
  3. Mix this nicely until fully combined.
  4. Toast the bread slices with butter and spread the chickpeas salad over it.
  5. Keep the lettuce on it and cover it with another toasted slice.

               Your high protein chickpeas      sandwich is

                                 ready. Enjoy!

