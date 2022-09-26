Navratri fasting special recipes to cook at home

With the Navratri festival just around the corner, try this Navratri fasting special recipes that you can easily create at home for guests or relish by yourself. Singhade ke ate ki kadhi & Rajgira ki Poori recipe by Chef Rajeev Kumar, Executive Sous Chef, The Westin Goa.



Singhade ke ate ki kadhi & Rajgira ki Poori– SINGHADE KE ATE KI KADHI



Ingredients



1/2 cup plain yoghurt



1 tablespoon Singhare ka atta



1/2 teaspoon Red chili powder



Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste



a pinch Sugar



1 cup Water



1 tablespoon Cilantro or coriander leaves chopped finely



For Tempering:



1 tablespoon Oil or ghee



1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds



1 Dried red chilies



6-7 Curry leaves



Instructions



Take yogurt, singhare ka atta, rock salt, red chili powder and sugar in a bowl. Whisk it really well until yogurt is smooth.



Now add water and whisk again to mix.



Take this mixture into a saucepan and turn the heat on medium. Keep stirring very frequently until it comes to a simmer to avoid curdling. And let it simmer for 5-8 minutes or until thickens.



At the end of the simmering process, heat the oil/ghee in a small pan on medium heat. Once hot add cumin seeds and let them sizzle a bit.



Then add dried red chili and curry leaves, fry for 30-40 seconds.



Immediately add this tempering to the simmering kadhi and mix well.



Lastly, garnish with chopped cilantro.



Ingredients



Rajgira flour 1 cup



Potatoes boiled and peeled 2-3 medium



Ginger-green chilli paste 3 teaspoons



Fresh coriander leaves chopped 1 tablespoon



Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste



Ghee 2 tablespoons + to deep fry



Method



Grate potatoes into a bowl. Add ginger-green chilli paste, coriander leaves and rock salt and mix well. Add rajgira flour, little by little, mix and knead into a stiff dough. Add ghee and knead again. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.



Divide the dough into small equal portions and roll into balls. Place each ball on a greased plastic sheet and gently pat into a puri.



Deep-fry puris in hot oil, one by one, till puffed up and golden. Drain on absorbent paper



Navratra Special Recipes by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Navratri Jeera Cookies



Ingredients:



Butter



Sugar



Kuttu Atta



Salt (Sendha)



Cumin seeds



Method:



Mix cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy



Sieve Kuttu flour and mix salt



Lightly roast cumin seeds and add salt to the flour and mix



Fold flour mix into creamed butter gradually. Let it stand between 1-4 degree C for 60 minutes



Preheat oven to 180 degree centigrade. Roll cookie mix and cut into desired shape.



Bake at 180 degree centigrade for 15-20 mins. Enjoy them during your navratras!



NAVRATRA PINEAPPLE COOKIES



Ingredients:



Butter (unsalted)



Sugar



Kuttu Atta



Candied Pineapple (chopped)



Method:



Mix cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy



Sieve Kuttu flour



Fold flour into creamed butter gradually, add chopped pineapple. Let it stand at 1-4 degree centigrade for 60 minutes



Preheat oven to 180 degree centigrade.Roll cookie mix and cut into desired shape.



Bake at 180 degree centigrade for 15-20 mins. Enjoy!



KIWI KI BARFI



Ingredients:



For Kiwi Sauce:



Ripened Kiwis peeled, crushed/finely chopped



Sugar



For Barfi:



Chenna



Full cream milk



Milk Powder



Cardamom Powder



Slivered almonds, pistachios & saffron strand (to garnish)



Sugar



Method:



In a heavy bottom pan, combine kiwi and sugar. Cook till it reaches the thick sauce consistency. Take it off the stove and keep it aside.



In another pan, combine full cream milk, milk powder, saffron and chenna and cook till it starts thickening, stir intermittently to avoid burning.



Add cooked kiwi, cardamom powder and sugar. Cook till thickens and leaves the pan to form soft dough. Take it off the heat.



Spread it on a greased thali, tray or cake tin. Allow it to cool completely till set. Refrigerate. Cut in desired shape & garnish!

Navratri Special Recipes(IANSLIFE)

LAUKI KA HALWA



Ingredients:



Lauki (Bottle gourd)



Desi Ghee



Khoya danedar(Reduced milk)



Green Cardamoms (powder)



Almond chopped



Cashew nut chopped



Method



Rinse, peel and grate the lauki and remove the center portion. Heat ghee in a heavy pan on medium flame



Add the grated lauki in ghee and mix well. Cook lauki on medium flame



Continue stirring until the moisture evaporates. Add sugar and saute till laukihalwa turns thick



Add khoya and keep stirring to avoid burning. Check consistency of the halwa as per your taste and switch off the flame. Add nuts and cardamom powder, mix well and serve hot or cold.



MELON n MINT COLD SOUP



Ingredients:



Sugar Melon



Mint



Lemon juice



Sendha Salt



Method



Wash and peel melons and remove the seeds and pulp. Cut dices and put in a blender and add mint leaves and blend to a puree



Strain through a coarse strainer and add lemon juice and adjust the seasoning by adding salt. Refrigerate and serve chilled in shot glass and enjoy Navratra special cold soup.

