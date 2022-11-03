Nutritious vegan cuisine to celebrate vegan day

Every year on November 1st, World Vegan Day is commemorated to celebrate and promote veganism around the world. The goal of World Vegan Day is to raise awareness about animal exploitation. Veganism has grown in popularity among individuals since its start in 1994.

Eating plant-based foods has been linked to a variety of health benefits, including weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, a lower risk of cancer, and so on. Focus on your health on World Vegan Day by trying this nutritious vegan cuisine from Chef Nishantha Paranavithanage of Baglioni Resort Maldives.

VEGAN CAESAR



Pure vegan salad contains of Avocado, cashew nuts, walnut, rice paper crisp, chopped chives, and olive oil with cider vinegar.



Ingredients



Baby romaine (cut into thicker strips) 80 gms



Rice paper sheet 05 gms



Toasted walnut 05 gms



Chopped Chives 02 gms



Avocado Dressing 60 ml



For the Dressing



Pitted avocado 60 gms



Water 125 ml



Raw cashew nuts( soaked overnight) 30 gms



Lemon juice 30 ml



Olive oil 80 ml



Cider vinegar 03 tsp



02 cloves Garlic



To taste add salt and Cracked black pepper



Method



Blend the Avocado, cashew nuts, and garlic in water, and add cider vinegar and olive oil. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Store in the fridge until use.



Mix the strips of romaine in the dressing and place them in a deep bowl. Garnish with rice crackers, chives, and toasted walnut.



TROUPE OF QUINOA



Black, white and red quinoa tossed avocado, chickpea, baby spinach and kale and dressed with Grape seed oil dressing



Ingredients



Tri color Quinoa( soaked) 60 gms



Water 120 ml



Chickpea( Boiled) 30 gms



Pomegranate 20 gms



Avocado 40 gms



Baby Spinach 10 gms



Kale 10 gms



Grapeseed dressing 60 ml



To taste add sea salt and cracked pepper



01 sheet of the rice paper roll ( Garnish)



Grape seed oil dressing



Grapeseed oil 60 ml



Lemon juice10 ml



To taste add sea salt fine



01 stem Fresh Tarragon leaves

Focus on your health on World Vegan Day(IANSLIFE)

Method



Rinse the quinoa under running water and boil for 10 -15 minutes. Place in the fridge for cooling.



Toss with chickpea, pomegranate, baby spinach and kale, add diced avocado and toss over the grape seed dressing. Adjust the seasoning.



Serve over crispy rice paper bowl



Grape seed dressing

Mix the lemon juice and the oil in a bowl, add lemon juice and season with salt and pepper

