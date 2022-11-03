US wants Iran removed from UN women’s body

Protests have swept through the Islamic Republic for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died on September 16 after being detained by “morality police”…reports Asian Lite News

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday said that the United States will try to remove Iran from the 45-member United Nations Commission on the Status of Women over the latter’s denial of women’s rights and brutal crackdown on protests, media reported.

The Commission on the Status of Women is a functional commission of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, one of the main UN organs within the organisation. CSW has been described as the UN organ promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Iran has just started a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Protests have swept through the Islamic Republic for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died on September 16 after being detained by “morality police” and taken to a “re-education center,” allegedly for not abiding by the country’s conservative dress code.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]