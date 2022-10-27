PISTACHIO GHEE BISCUITS

More

Ingredients

Flour – 250 g Ghee (clarified butter)– 250 g Icing Sugar – 225 g Baking Powder – 1 tsp Pistachio Essence – 1 tsp Salt – a pinch Pistachio (sliced) – 2 tbsp (for garnishing)

Method

In a bowl, mix sifted flour, icing sugar, baking powder, salt, ghee and pistachio essence. Mix all the ingredients to form a soft dough with your hands. Make lemon – sized balls and place them on the baking tray lined with parchment paper. Leaving space between each pistachio ball. Garnish each cookie with sliced pistachios. Bake it in the pre – heated oven for 12-15 min on 160 degrees Celsius. Once it is cooled store it in an air- tight container.

