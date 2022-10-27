PISTACHIO GHEE BISCUITS

by Newsdesk 0

Ingredients

  1. Flour – 250 g
  2. Ghee (clarified butter)– 250 g
  3. Icing Sugar – 225 g
  4. Baking Powder – 1 tsp
  5. Pistachio Essence – 1 tsp
  6. Salt – a pinch
  7. Pistachio (sliced) – 2 tbsp (for garnishing)

Method

  1.  In a bowl, mix sifted flour, icing sugar, baking powder, salt, ghee and pistachio essence.
    1. Mix all the ingredients to form a soft dough with your hands.
    1. Make lemon – sized balls and place them on the baking tray lined with parchment paper. Leaving space between each pistachio ball.
    1. Garnish each cookie with sliced pistachios.
    1. Bake it in the pre – heated oven for 12-15 min on 160 degrees Celsius.
    1. Once it is cooled store it in an air- tight container.

ALSO READ-Health tips to have a guilt free Diwali

Advertisements
[soliloquy id="31272"]
Advertisements
[soliloquy id="31269"]
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.