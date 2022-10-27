PISTACHIO GHEE BISCUITS

Ingredients
- Flour – 250 g
- Ghee (clarified butter)– 250 g
- Icing Sugar – 225 g
- Baking Powder – 1 tsp
- Pistachio Essence – 1 tsp
- Salt – a pinch
- Pistachio (sliced) – 2 tbsp (for garnishing)
Method
- In a bowl, mix sifted flour, icing sugar, baking powder, salt, ghee and pistachio essence.
- Mix all the ingredients to form a soft dough with your hands.
- Make lemon – sized balls and place them on the baking tray lined with parchment paper. Leaving space between each pistachio ball.
- Garnish each cookie with sliced pistachios.
- Bake it in the pre – heated oven for 12-15 min on 160 degrees Celsius.
- Once it is cooled store it in an air- tight container.
