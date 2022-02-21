Whenever we think of Indian cuisine, we think of the curries, the nans, the roti’s, but mainly the kebabs! I personally love kebabs especially “shaami kebabs”. Shaami kebab, is a local variety of kebab, originating from the Indian subcontinent. It is part of a popular dish in modern-day Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi cuisines. it’s mainly made of beef but can also be made with lamb or mutton. shaami kebab is eaten as a starter or an appetizer. they are very popular especially during the Eid season. Back in Bangalore, my mom used to make these for occasions and it used to be our absolute favourite. it’s been a while since I made shaami kebab in my home, and while I was missing it, thought to share it with you all as well, I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do. So, without wasting time, let’s look into it.

Shaami kebab

Ingredients

Beef – ½ kilo Onion- 2 medium Split chickpeas -3/4cup Ginger garlic paste- 2tsp Cilantro- 1cup chopped Salt- as per taste Coriander powder- 2tsp Turmeric powder – 1/2tsp Green chillies -4 chopped Dry whole red chilli – 2 Cardomom-4 Clove- 3 Cinnamon – 1 small stick Pepper- 1 tsp Egg- 2

Method

Wash chickpeas nicely and soak it for about 2hours in water. In a Pressure cooker add the beef, onion, cilantro, split chickpeas, ginger garlic paste, salt, coriander powder, turmeric powder, green chillies, dry whole red chillies, cardamom, clove, cinnamon and pepper. Pour half a cup of water into it mix everything nicely and pressure cook it till the meat is soft and tender. After the beef mixture cooked if there is still water continue to cook in medium flame till the water evaporates. Let it cool nicely. Add the mixture in food processor and grind it into a smooth paste. Shape it into round patty. Then keep the kebabs in the refrigerator to set for 10 minutes. Meanwhile place the beaten eggs in shallow bowl. Heat a pan add enough oil to fry the kebabs. Dip both sides of the kebab in to the egg wash. Place it into the oil in medium flame and allow it to cook for 3to 4 minutes each side until golden brown Be careful not to crowd them too much or it will be difficult to turn. Remove from the pan and place on a plate lined with paper towel to absorb any extra oil. Serve this delicious kebab with mint chutney and enjoy.

