REGAL RULE

Queen Elizabeth formally acceded to the throne in February, 1952, when her father died. She was the sixth female to ascend to the British throne. In 2015, she surpassed the record set by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who ruled for 63 years and seven months, to become the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Born on April 21, 1926 in London, she was the elder daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Her birth name was Elizabeth Alexandra Mary – she was named after her mother Queen Elizabeth, her paternal great-grandmother Queen Alexandra and her paternal grandmother Queen Mary. She got married to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on November 20, 1947.

