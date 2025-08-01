UK PM, Oman’s Sultan agree to deepen ties

Sultan Haitham welcomes UK’s steps towards recognising Palestine, reaffirms Oman’s support for a two-state solution and lasting peace in the Middle East..reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Oman’s Sultan Haitham have agreed to deepen collaboration in energy, technology, defence and security. The leaders met in London for talks that also focused on trade negotiations between the UK and Gulf Co-operation Council. They called for urgent humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, saying the crisis in the enclave “cannot continue”, a Downing Street representative said.

“The Prime Minister updated His Majesty on his conversations with other leaders in recent days and both agreed on the need for a longer-term peace plan, which includes a pathway to recognition,” the representative said.

Starmer announced on Tuesday that Britain would recognise a Palestine state in September, unless Israel took steps to improve the situation in Gaza and bring about peace. The move followed a similar announcement by France, while Canada and Malta have also said they plan to recognise Palestine.

Sultan Haitham “welcomes the UK’s steps towards recognising Palestine, reaffirming Oman’s support for a two-state solution and lasting peace in the Middle East”, the Oman News Agency reported.

“His Majesty the Sultan and the UK Prime Minister explored means of expanding Oman-UK co-operation in trade, investment and regional stability,” it added. Discussions also covered Iran, with Mr Starmer thanking Sultan Haitham for Oman’s continued efforts to help avoid a return to war in the region. The sultanate has in recent years played a major role in mediation efforts aimed at ending regional conflicts.

Oman mediated several rounds of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran, before those talks were ended by the Israel-Iran war. The sultanate also took the lead in a diplomatic drive involving Qatar, Egypt and Russia that contributed significantly to ending that conflict, sources said.

Earlier, Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Sultanate of Oman's welcome of the recent announcement by Starmer regarding the United Kingdom's intention to recognise the State of Palestine. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry reaffirmed Oman's firm stance on the Palestinian cause and emphasised the importance of similar steps by the international community to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, ahead of an official visit to Israel, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Germany does not currently seek to join the recent wave of Western nations moving to recognize a Palestinian state, but warned that if negotiations for a two-state process do not begin, Germany may be forced to reconsider.

“Germany is convinced: To resolve the conflict sustainably, a negotiated two-state solution remains the only path that enables both peoples to live in peace, security, and dignity,” Wadephul said in a statement issued shortly before departing for meetings in Israel and the West Bank. For Germany, the recognition of a Palestinian state comes more at the end of that process. But such a process must begin now,” the minister urged, while cautioning that “if that process continues to be blocked, Germany must consider reacting accordingly.”

The top German diplomat’s visit takes place during a stormy diplomatic period for Israel, after a series of Western allies, including France, the United Kingdom, and Canada, announced their intent or serious consideration given to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September amid growing international outrage over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israeli officials have uniformly rejected unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing that it rewards terrorism and undermines Israel’s leverage in ongoing efforts to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.