Saudi King congratulate Charles on accession

In his cable, the Crown Prince said: “I am saddened by the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who devoted her life to serve her country…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated Britain’s new King Charles III, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

In a message to the British monarch, the Kingdom’s leaders praised the ties between the two countries and affirmed their willingness to further bilateral cooperation, and wished the new monarch success and prosperity.

“We are pleased to mark your accession to the throne in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and we send to Your Majesty our congratulations and wishes for success,” the king said.

“We also praise the status of relations that unite our two countries, assuring you of our keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our two friendly countries and peoples,” King Salman added, wishing King Charles good health and happiness, and for the UK to have continuous progress and prosperity.

King Charles pledged on Saturday to follow the example of his late mother as he was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace.

‘Queen example of wisdom, love and peace’

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In his cable, the Crown Prince said: “I am saddened by the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who devoted her life to serve her country.

“She was an example of wisdom, love and peace. The world remembers today the great impact and deeds that she had throughout her reign.

“I express to Your Majesty, the Royal Family and the friendly people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland the deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing you permanent good health and safety, and that you may never see any unpleasant thing.”

ALSO READ-The Queen’s last hours as family dashed to deathbed

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]