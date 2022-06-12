KSrelief launches campaign to combat blindness in Niger

During the campaign, cataract and minor surgeries were performed, and medical glasses, medicines and therapeutic drops were distributed….reports Asian Lite News

The Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched a voluntary medical campaign to combat blindness and its diseases in Niger.

The campaign was launched in the southern city of Tahoua, in the presence of the Kingdom’s ambassador to Niger, Dr. Zaid Al-Harbi, and a number of Nigerien officials.

During the campaign, cataract and minor surgeries were performed, and medical glasses, medicines and therapeutic drops were distributed.

The beneficiaries thanked the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, for the necessary treatment and integrated medical services provided to them in accordance with the highest international standards.

This campaign is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing projects to combat blindness that are implemented by the center for low income families in a number of countries.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]