Madinah museum’s role to preserve Islamic heritage praised

Saudi Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi visited the International Exhibition and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah.

He was briefed on the contents of the museum, including technical models, atlases and encyclopedias.

Al-Qasabi expressed his admiration for the museum’s role in preserving Islamic heritage, praising its presentation in a modern documentary format.

He said that it confirms the Kingdom’s keenness to serve the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah, especially the biography of the Prophet. He added that it meets the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in enriching the faith motive for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.

The museum was launched last year under the supervision of the Muslim World League and is the first in a series of Islamic museums to travel around the world under the organization’s umbrella.

Located next to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the museum is open 24 hours a day, and is dedicated to the history of the Islamic world as well as the life of the Prophet.

Earlier, Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman said that the contents of the exhibition and museum represent “a historical legacy from which to spread the correct Prophetic approach … to all parts of the world so as to demonstrate the tolerance and moderation of Islam.”

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said that the museum introduces the world to the Prophet’s life and Islamic civilization, in addition to highlighting the civilizational values in the Constitution of Madinah and the Makkah Document, both of which established the foundations for human fraternity and coexistence.

Recently, Al-Issa launched a traveling exhibition in Morocco showcasing the life of the Prophet and the history of Islam.

He revealed that the first edition of the exhibition would open to guests on July 25 at the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s headquarters in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, with the full support of the north African country’s King Mohammed VI.

The touring exhibition will employ the latest technology and display techniques to document the Prophet’s biography and Islamic civilization to Muslim as well as non-Muslim visitors.

The exhibition in Rabat will be presented in Arabic, English and French, and will have 10 sections employing technologies such as holographic imaging, virtual and augmented reality, interactive 3D displays, stereoscopics and educational panoramas.

