Aster volunteers launch second edition of ‘Heart2Heart Walks’

The second edition of #Heart2Heart by Aster Volunteers commenced today at Aster Hospital Mankhool and will run until 16th October 2022. ..reports Asian Lite News

Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare provider network in GCC and India, has launched the second edition of ‘Heart2Heart Walks’ on occasion of World Heart Day. The global initiative aims to encourage people to walk for their heart health, while also providing them with a greater cause of saving the lives of underprivileged children in need of heart surgery.

The second edition of #Heart2Heart by Aster Volunteers commenced today at Aster Hospital Mankhool and will run until 16th October 2022. During this period, individuals wishing to participate can register online via heart2heart.astervolunteers.com and walk a minimum of 10,000 steps per day for 2 weeks of the campaign period. With the combined efforts of the participating individuals, Aster DM Foundation will be donating INR.100/- for minimum 10,000 steps a day, towards Pediatric Cardiac Surgery for underprivileged children through Aster Volunteers Treatment Aid programme in India. As an extension to this year’s activity, an awareness drive around the initiative will be organised at Al Jazeera Park and Al Buhaira Corniche, Sharjah on 9th October 2022, in partnership with Aster Hospital and Medcare Hospital in Sharjah. The initiative will conclude with a mega event on 16th October 2022 at Zabeel Park, where the people who complete the highest number of steps will be awarded.

Flagging off the initiative, Ms. Alisha Moopen – Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of deaths globally, however, half of these can be prevented. In India, 2 million children have undetected congenital heart issues. Through the Heart2Heart Walk initiative by Aster Volunteers, we at Aster want to encourage people to take proactive measures to safeguard their heart health and support underprivileged children with cardiac ailments in gaining a healthy future. Our efforts are in line with WHO’s theme of World Heart Day 2022 – ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’. Let us give hope to people, lets walk for our own health and for the smiles of underprivileged kids.”

The initiative kick-starting in Dubai, UAE will see local chapters being organized by units across Aster DM Healthcare network under “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access’’ consisting of 29 hospitals, 121 clinics, 421* pharmacies, 17 labs and 109 patient experience centres, encouraging participation among the local communities. Last year, the ‘Heart2Heart Walks’ organised by Aster Volunteers had contributed INR 2.26 million for pediatric-cardiac surgeries of underprivileged children, towards the right direction of touching little lives and promising them a healthier tomorrow. To contribute this year, participants will need to record their steps on their gadgets/smartphones and share their step count through screenshots on heart2heart.astervolunteers.com or whatsapp it on UAE number – +971 565398486. Alternatively, one can upload it in on their social media channel with #Heart2Heart and #Astervolunteers.

ALSO READ-‘Over 2 lakh people affected by natural disasters in Afghanistan’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]