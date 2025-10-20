IBPC lights up Diwali for UAE workers

IBPC Dubai celebrates Diwali with heartwarming gestures, distributing sweets and spreading joy across UAE labour camps, reinforcing its commitment to compassion, community upliftment, and cultural unity this festive season.

The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) has brought festive cheer to the UAE’s labour community this Diwali, spreading light and joy through a series of community-driven initiatives and celebrations.

Marking the festival of lights with compassion and inclusivity, IBPC Dubai distributed Diwali sweet packets across three major labour camps, including the Khansaheb Labour Camp, home to thousands of blue-collar workers. The initiative aims to make workers who are far from their families feel appreciated and connected during the festive season.

“Diwali is a festival of light, and at IBPC Dubai, we strive to bring that light to every corner of our community,” said Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC Dubai. “Through simple acts of kindness, we celebrate not just a festival, but the spirit of humanity that binds us all.”

The sweet distribution is part of IBPC Dubai’s wider celebration of Diwali, which also includes participation in the “Emirates Loves India” event on 26 October 2025 at Zabeel Park, Dubai. Themed “Ghar Jaisi Diwali” (A Diwali Like Home), the event will feature Indian music, culture, food, and community activities, drawing together residents from across the Emirates.

IBPC Dubai will host a special kiosk at the event to highlight its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts and invite the public to engage with its community upliftment programmes.

These initiatives underscore IBPC Dubai’s enduring commitment to cultural harmony, social inclusion, and celebrating the shared values that connect the Indian diaspora with the wider UAE community.