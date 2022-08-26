‘Discharged my duties as CJI in whatever way possible’

He also said that he learned a lot from the Registry, including listing of matters, preparation of roster and allotment of cases at the Delhi High Court…reports Asian Lite News

Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana on Thursday said he has discharged his duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way, saying almost every name for the appointment as Delhi High Court judges has been cleared.



“I think now, almost everything has been cleared except one or two names. I hope the government will clear those names also,” he said at a Delhi High Court Bar Association-organised farewell event on the eve of his superannuation.



“I hope that I stood up to the expectation which you expected from me. I discharged my duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way. I have taken up two issues, all of you know, the infrastructure and the appointment of judges,” he said.



Expressing happiness over the support he got from every member of the bar, the CJI said: “Every member of the Bar, especially in Delhi, stood in solidarity and passed a resolution supporting me. I am extremely proud and happy to have such support.”



He also said that he learned a lot from the Registry, including listing of matters, preparation of roster and allotment of cases at the Delhi High Court.



“Delhi High Court has peculiar features and specialty. It is located in the capital. The amount of litigation, variety of subjects, we cannot compare with any High Court in the country,” he said hailing the discipline of the court members.



CJI Ramana, who succeeded Chief Justice S.A. Bobde in April 2021, is set to retire on Friday.

Earlier this week, CJI Ramana said in the Constituent Assembly and in the early days of the Parliament, the House was dominated by legal professionals, which led to “an outstanding Constitution and flawless laws”, but now, the number of lawyers has dwindled and that space is taken by others.



In his address at a felicitation function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association in honour of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, he said: “On every possible occasion I keep mentioning about the great contribution made by our legal community in our freedom struggle and in framing of the Constitution. In the Constituent Assembly and in the early days of our Parliament, the House was dominated by legal professionals.”



“As a result, we got outstanding Constitution and flawless laws. Nowadays the number of lawyers has dwindled and that space is taken by others. I do not want to comment any further.”



He said legal education, practice and acquaintance with the justice system exposes one to many social realities and gives a deeper understanding of rule of law and equity.

