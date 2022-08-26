UAE, Greece Cement Ties

President Sheikh Mohamed has invited Greek PM Mitsotakis to attend the United Nations climate change conference, COP28, which will be held in the UAE in 2023, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Thursday discussed consolidating cooperation ties between the two nations, and prospects of strengthening their strategic partnership. A series of regional and international issues of interest featured high during their discussions.

The meeting was held as part of official talks between the two sides at the HQ of the Greek Ministerial Council in Athens.

At the start of the meeting, Mitsotakis welcomed the visit of President Sheikh Mohamed, underscoring his confidence that the visit will further advance cooperation between the two nations.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for boosting collaboration, most notably in areas of economy, investment, development and environment, as well as in renewable energy and food security.

They exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern, stressing their common views toward forging peaceful solutions to the region’s conflicts and the need to strengthen international security and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at visiting Greece and at advancing bilateral relations between the two countries, noting the importance of building on the agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two sides.

He also stressed the need to strengthen their cooperation in addressing mutual challenges related to the economy, trade, food security and climate change.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mitsotakis for inviting the UAE to participate as Guest of Honour in the 86th edition of the annual Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), slated for September 10th-18th, 2022.

The UAE is the first Arab country to be invited to participate as a guest of honour in the event, which is reckoned the oldest international trade fair, dating back to 1926, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE will participate in the event with a delegation of over 40 entities representing the public and private sectors, underscoring the deeply rooted ties between the two countries and their keenness to advance and strengthen their relations.

During the meeting, the President invited Mitsotakis to attend the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held in the UAE in 2023.

On that score, Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE is committed to being an active international player in climate action, expressing the country’s keenness to welcome the world at COP28, to achieve real progress in this field by drafting a comprehensive methodology to reduce the repercussions of climate change.

Mitsotakis lauded the UAE’s significant efforts to maintaining regional and international security and peace and promoting tolerance and moderation, stressing the keenness of Greece to further strengthen its bilateral ties with the UAE.

Their discussions included the latest developments in the €4 billion joint investment fund announced by the two countries during the visit of Mitsotakis to the UAE in May 2022, in addition to the outcome of the UAE-Greece Business Forum attended by over 50 Greek entities representing the public and private sectors, along with over 20 leading Emirati companies.

They urged the private sector in both countries to engage in joint ventures, in implementation of the objectives of their strategic partnership, and affirmed the need to explore new ways of increasing their trade while highlighting the importance of the private sector in advancing their bilateral economic ties.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides stressed their keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Greece, as well as diversify the foundations of their overall strategic partnership related to the process of sustainable development and their national economies while noting their common views on promoting tolerance, coexistence and cooperation between communities, especially during times of crises.

They then highlighted the importance of supporting the efforts aimed at reaching a political and peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis, based on an initiative launched by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and its outcome on national dialogue, as well as on relevant United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions.

They also affirmed their nations’ condemnation of the activities and attacks perpetrated by terrorist groups.

Mitsotakis hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]