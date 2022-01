The 73rd Republic Day parade witnessed many firsts, including India’s first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot, Shivangi Singh, as part of the Indian Air Force tableau. The parade also featured its biggest-yet fly-past, with 75 aircraft from all three services on display. For the first time in its history, the parade began half an hour later than usual, due to low visibility and fog.

















Military power, cultural diversity on display at Republic Day parade (photo:pallav paliwal)

