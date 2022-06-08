Allow a teaspoon of green tea to steep in boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes. if it’s too bitter, add some lemon and honey to sweeten it up…writes N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

If you are on your period, you will experience moderate cramping. These cramps are excruciatingly unpleasant, and you must make adjustments to your normal routine. To get rid of it, most women use medication. But a cup of tea can also help to relieve pain, relax your abdominal muscles, and help you get through your period. A cup of tea can also help relieve other symptoms such as nausea, headaches, and diarrhoea that are common during menstruation.



Harshada Bansal, Founder of The Tea Heaven shares teas to Help with Menstrual Cramps:

Peppermint Tea



Peppermint tea, which is pale and refreshing, is an excellent pick-me-up for individuals suffering from unpleasant cramps and stomach problems as a result of inconvenient periods. Because peppermint tea is a muscle relaxant, it can help your body release tension and relieve the pain caused by contractions almost immediately. Peppermint tea can also assist with bloating, diarrhoea, and headaches, which are all common side effects of menstrual cramps.



In a teapot, combine 1 bunch of fresh or 1 teaspoon of dried peppermint leaves. Allow it to steep for 5 minutes in boiling water.



Chamomile Tea



Chamomile tea can help with menstrual pain relief, sleep improvement, and fatigue reduction. Add dried chamomile flowers to a kettle to prepare chamomile tea. Pour boiling water over the tea and steep for 5-6 minutes. Pour into teacups, top with raw honey, and enjoy a relaxing cup of chamomile tea.



Ginger Tea



Ginger has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and energy-boosting properties. Ginger tea can also be used to treat anxiety, headaches, and mood swings. Make a hot cup of ginger tea by steeping ginger and tea leaves in hot water or milk for seven to eight minutes over low heat. For optimal benefits, consume it two to three times a day during your period.

Green Tea



Green tea helps to regulate blood flow, control iron levels, and maintain haemoglobin levels during periods. Green tea inhibits the production of lumps due to its low caffeine content. Green tea can also help with mood enhancement during menstruation. It includes theanine, which has calming and mood-lifting properties.



Allow a teaspoon of green tea to steep in boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes. if it’s too bitter, add some lemon and honey to sweeten it up.

