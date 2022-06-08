UAE rulers swear in new education ministers

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, and Sara Awad Issa Musallam sworn-in as new ministers in the Ministry of Education, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have presided over the swearing-in of three newly appointed ministers, following the announcement of a reshuffle in the Ministry of Education.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi sworn in as Minister of Education; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri as Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; and Sara Awad Issa Musallam took oath as Minister of State for Early Education.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished the three ministers’ success in their tasks to develop vital education sector in line with the country’s progress at various levels and to meet the requirements of the current and future development needs, to build a capable generation that is proud of its national identity.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri

“Our interest in enhancing the quality of education stems from our belief in the importance of this vital sector in shaping the future, as a main source of development that provides qualified national competencies to serve the nation,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also stressed the need for continuous development to meet the nation’s future requirements. Sheikh Mohammed said, “We are keen to develop government work to meet the requirements of development and we are committed to supporting our key national goals.”

A major restructuring of the education system was announced last month by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The new structure in the education sector includes the Education and Human Resources Council, Federal Authority for Quality of Education, the Ministry of Education, the Federal Authority for Early Childhood Education, the Emirates Schools Establishment, in addition to the local educational authorities in each emirate, which will operate according to one system and specific competencies.

Under Human Resources Council, the Education and Human Resources Council will be reconstituted, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The council will be responsible for supervising the project of the Future of Education in the country.

The Federal Authority for Quality and Standards of Education will be responsible for measuring the quality of education, auditing educational outputs related to education, early childhood education, kindergarten, public education, and higher education, in addition to submitting reports on the results and proposals to develop policies, strategies, legislation and curricula.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi

The Federal Authority for Early Childhood Education will be responsible for setting regulations and standards, and issuing licenses and monitoring government and private nurseries in the country in coordination with the competent local authorities, and working with parents to enhance their role in the early childhood stage.

According to the new structure, the Ministry of Education will develop policies, strategies and legislation related to public and higher education in the UAE.

The Ministry’s functions include managing and developing the general education framework, curricula and tools for government public education schools in the country, developing curricula for compulsory educational materials for private schools, setting standards and regulations, issuing licenses and monitoring private schools in coordination with the competent local authorities.

ALSO READ:UAE GDP to grow at 5.4% in 2022

The new structure of the education system included the Emirates Schools Establishment, which comes under the umbrella of the UAE Cabinet, and is concerned by enhancing the efficiency of the government schools and nurseries, supervising public schools in the country, and implementing policies, strategies and standards related to the development of the education sector.

Under the new structure, the Establishment will also be specialised in developing student care programmes, activities and events in public schools, supervising their implementation, and proposing innovative and new models for operating public schools to raise their efficiency.

Education is a key foundation in President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s vision to achieve sustainable development, as well as for the post-oil era.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement, said President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s support for education is not limited to establishing a vision and ideas. It also includes monitoring and conducting field visits, launching distinguished initiatives, honouring outstanding students and issuing directives aimed at advancing scientific development.

