Success story of first Muslim female neurosurgeon in India

Success comes to those who believe in hard work and dedication. This sentence fits the case of Dr. Mariam Afifa Ansari. She always dreamed of becoming a doctor. She has become the first youngest female neurosurgeon in the Muslim community in India. She had secured 137th rank in the All India NEET SS exam held in 2020, Mother is proud of her daughter and country and also became India’s first Muslim female neurosurgeon.

Since her school days, she has always been a top performer. Maryam completed her primary education in an Urdu medium school from Malagao. Interestingly, Ansari, who has left many amazed with continuous successes, has been educated in Urdu medium schools till 10th class. Afifa said, “Now I have become Dr. Afifa from Miss Afifa and my dream of wearing a white coat and examining patients with a stethoscope came true”. Maryam took her primary education from an Urdu medium school in Malegaon. After that she came to Hyderabad.

In Hyderabad, she studied till 10th at Rajkumari Durushevar Girls High School, where she won a gold medal in class 10th. Afifa did MBBS from Osmania Medical College. She then obtained a master’s degree in general surgery from the same college. She won five gold medals during his MBBS course. After completing her course in 2017, she managed to get free admission for a masters course in general surgery in the same college. In 2019, she completed her post graduate degree, MRCS from Royal College of Surgeons, England. In 2020, she did the Diploma of National Board course. It is a special postgraduate degree awarded to specialist doctors in India. After scoring high in the 2020 NEET SS exam, she was granted free admission to MCh at Osmania Medical College.

“My success is a gift from Allah and now a responsibility,” she added.

She said that she would try to serve the community through her profession. Giving a message to Muslim girls, she said, “Don’t give up, never let anyone tell you that you can’t do it, prove them wrong, by getting it.”

She has been brilliant in studies since her school days. Afifa’s mother is a single mother and a teacher. She is proud of her daughter. Apart from studies, Afifa also excels in painting, calligraphy and Islamic teaching.

Ansari’s continuous hard work has helped her cross every hurdle on the path of success. She is an inspiration for the young generation in India.

