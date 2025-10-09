Rukmini Shines In Kantara

The much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 has finally hit theatres, marking the return of Rishab Shetty’s ambitious cinematic universe. While the film has generated mixed reactions from the audience — some citing issues with its lengthy runtime and underwhelming VFX — one clear standout has emerged: actress Rukmini Vasanth. Her portrayal of Princess Kanakavathi has not only caught the audience’s attention but also earned praise for its depth, elegance, and emotional resonance.

In multiple interactions, Rukmini opened up about the immense preparation required for the role, calling it one of the most transformative experiences of her career. “Playing a 4th-century warrior princess meant unlearning and relearning everything—from how to walk, hold myself, and speak, to embodying the grace and grit of someone who belongs to an entirely different era,” she shared.

Rukmini underwent extensive workshops before filming, working closely with the writers to get into character. She trained in horse riding, sword fighting, and traditional dance, all while mastering the subtle nuances of royal posture and expression. “The body language was the biggest challenge. It wasn’t just about being regal—it was about being strong, rooted in your people, and emotionally present,” she said.

In addition to the physical aspects, Rukmini worked deeply on the emotional preparations for each scene. She emphasised how the historical context and mythological inspirations made this role demanding yet immensely fulfilling. “There was dancing, yes, but also spiritual immersion. I was carrying folklore and faith in every movement,” she reflected.

The actress also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram calling Kantara: Chapter 1 a “life-changing journey.” She expressed gratitude to director Rishab Shetty, praising his ability to balance his roles as both actor and filmmaker. “Rishab sir handled everything—from VFX to acting—with such calm and vision. It was inspiring to watch.”

She acknowledged the hard work of the entire crew, including producers from Hombale Films and the technical teams who brought the 4th-century world to life. The sets, costumes, and background score contributed to creating an immersive world in which Rukmini’s character could flourish.

Looking ahead, Rukmini is riding high on the success and recognition she’s gained from Kantara: Chapter 1. With major projects like Toxic opposite Yash and an upcoming film with Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, she is clearly becoming a force to reckon with in Indian cinema.

In a film marked by ambition, scale, and mixed reviews, Rukmini Vasanth has emerged as its brightest light.