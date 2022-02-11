The Sharjah Digital Office (SDO) has revealed today that its Digital Sharjah platform recorded 128,000 visits to its website and smart app and completed 7,271 transactions since its debut in November last year…reports Asian Lite News

The Digital Sharjah website and smart app was launched as a one-stop digital user interface that seamlessly integrates a portfolio of 41 essential public services provided by different government entities and private sector companies across 7 broad categories. More services will continue to be added in the forthcoming phases.

Recently, SDO has launched the ‘Smile… it’s easy’ campaign to introduce and drive awareness of the portfolio of services under the Digital Sharjah platform and mobile application that aims at advancing the quality of life of citizens and residents through an advanced digital infrastructure.

DS Stats Infographic

SDO has revealed that payments for public parking fees, SEWA bills, and Etisalat bills, were amongst the most used services on the platform.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of SDO, said: “The high volume of usage of the app since its launch reflects the trust placed by users in the Digital Sharjah platform and the high quality of digital services it provides in collaboration with entities in the public and private sectors to support Sharjah’s comprehensive developmental strategy.”

Al Qasimi added: “The data usage generated through the Digital Sharjah platform and smart app provides unique insights into the needs of the community. Getting integrated information through data analytics is essential to continuously advance the digital services and enhance user experience, and to make the platform a comprehensive gateway for digital services in the emirate.”

The Digital Sharjah app is rated 4.7/5 on App Store – Apple and registered 12,600 downloads. The app was downloaded 9,440 times on Google Play and received a 4.4/5 rating.

