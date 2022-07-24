171,000 pilgrims visit Madinah after performing Hajj

The ministry figures also revealed that thousands of pilgrims left Madinah for their respective countries, while around 74,000 remained in the city….reports Asian Lite News

Around 171,000 pilgrims have arrived in Madinah after completing their Hajj rituals in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Statistics from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah showed that the Madinah immigration center received more than 160,000 worshippers who arrived by bus, almost 8,000 made their way overland to the Land Pilgrim Reception Center and more than 3,000 traveled on the Haramain high-speed railway.

The ministry figures also revealed that thousands of pilgrims left Madinah for their respective countries, while around 74,000 remained in the city.

This year, the Kingdom allowed up to 1 million people to perform Hajj, welcoming foreign pilgrims for the first time in two years following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that had forced the annual pilgrimage to be limited to residents of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 63 male and female volunteers from Madinah municipality continue to distribute umbrellas to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque to protect them from the sun.

During their stay, many pilgrims visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located near the Prophet’s Mosque.

The museum, which is open 24 hours a day, offers an introduction to the Prophet Muhammad through displays and interactive screens in a variety of languages. One hall includes rare items and ancient artifacts from the Two Holy Mosques.

