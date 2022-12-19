19 more firms join SDG5 Pledge for gender equality

The newest group of 18 companies who signed the Pledge did so during an event organised by the UAE GBC at the Capital Club in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC)…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE’s Leadership continues to champion gender balance as a national priority. The SDG 5 Pledge to Accelerate Gender Balance in the UAE Private Sector has a target of increasing the representation of women in leadership roles to 30 percent by 2025 to ensure their full and effective participation at the highest levels of decision making.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), affirmed that the UAE, under the dedicated leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is continuing to make substantial strides and achieve prosperity in various sectors while actively contribute to supporting global efforts aimed at achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

She said that the UAE GBC has intensified its efforts during the past years and will continue it during the coming period in cooperation and partnership with all state institutions to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE globally and its position among the best countries in terms of gender balance.

Sheikha Manal expressed her pride in all companies that have signed the SDG 5 Pledge, emphasising their willingness to work closely with the government to advance SDG 5 and gender balance in the UAE private sector and country more broadly. The “SDG 5 Pledge to Accelerate Gender Balance in the UAE Private Sector”, has a target of raising women’s participation in senior and middle management roles to 30 percent by 2025.

On 15th December, 18 additional local and multinational companies signed the Pledge, bringing the total to 56. Signatory companies are from a range of sectors including law, healthcare, defense, finance, energy, and professional services.

The Pledge has four main pillars: ensuring equal pay and compensation; promoting gender equitable recruitment and promotion; reviewing company policies and programs to advance gender balance; and transparency through annual reporting to the UAE Gender Balance Council.

During the event, Shamsa Saleh, Secretary-General of the UAE GBC, delivered a speech on behalf of Sheikha Manal, where she expressed her thanks to all the companies for their dedicated support and cooperation with the Council to achieve the vision and goals of the UAE at the local and global levels.

Companies which signed on 15th December include: Emirates Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Kaman, Chalhoub Group, Aramex International LLC, Jacobs, APCO Worldwide, Omnicom Media Group MENA, Kraft Heinz MEA, Crescent Enterprises, Saab,, Dentons & Co., Clifford Chance, Charles Russell Speechlys LLP, TVM Capital Healthcare, Brunswick Group, and Russell Reynolds Associates.

In turn, corporate officials affirmed during the signing ceremony of the pledge their companies’ commitment and the private sector, in general, to work closely with government to enhance gender balance in the UAE.

This Pledge is the result a longstanding partnership between the UAE Government and the private sector, and is a direct result of the efforts of the Private Sector Advisory Council on Sustainable Development Goals, in cooperation with the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, represented by the UAE Gender Balance Council and the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

