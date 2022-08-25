Abu Dhabi enforces fines on bicycles, e-bikes violations

The regulation on the usage of bicycles and electric bikes in Abu Dhabi sets out the amount of fines for non-compliance with its provisions….reports Asian Lite News

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police, has announced the start of enforcing fines on violations of bicycles and electric bikes regulation for individuals use in Abu Dhabi.

The regulation on the usage of bicycles and electric bikes in Abu Dhabi sets out the amount of fines for non-compliance with its provisions. These fines include an amount that varies between AED200 to AED500 for each the following: failure to adhere to the safety instructions and standards or violations related to riding bicycles on prohibited roads and areas.

The two parties stated that the goal is to implement the highest standards of security and safety, promote positive behaviours and adhere to the provisions of the regulation for a safe society.

The ITC confirmed that the new regulation is part of ITC’s efforts that are implemented alongside the relevant strategic stakeholders, aiming at diversifying transport means, establishing an integrated and sustainable transport system that improves the quality of services available to members of the community, and supports the ITC’s inclinations towards environment-friendly transport means in Abu Dhabi.

The centre also stated that bicycle and electric bikes are one of the “first and last mile” services that link public bus stations, shopping malls, services and residential areas, promote integration in the transport network, and enable community members to reach their destinations quickly and at a very low cost.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]