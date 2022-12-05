Afghan defence minister meets MBZ in Abu Dhabi

The meeting addressed cooperation relations and issues of interest…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Defence, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, at Qasr Al Shati Palace, yesterday.

The meeting addressed cooperation relations and issues of interest, state news agency WAM reported.

In November, UAE participated as a guest country in the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan, held in Moscow, with the participation of 13 countries, as well as Russia: China, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, in addition to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, which attended as guest countries alongside the UAE.

Hamad Al Habsi, Deputy Head of the UAE Mission to the Russia reiterated the UAE position calling upon the international community to cooperate in order to reach a solution to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and extend relief to the Afghan people to provide them with a decent livelihood. He also underscored the UAE’s support for the Afghan people and international efforts aimed at building a more sustainable future.

Al Habsi also highlighted the importance of pursuing efforts to restore stability and achieve recovery in Afghanistan in cooperation with regional and international partners while working to serve the interests of the Afghan people and improve their living conditions. He also reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation and permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability in contravention of all human values ​​and principles

Moreover, Al Habsi stated that the UAE has extended a helping hand as part of its firm commitment towards the Afghan people. He noted that in recent years, the UAE has provided over AED 6.2 billion with the aim of supplying food and improving health services, water and sanitation, housing, and education, with a special focus on women and girls.

Al Habsi also discussed other humanitarian efforts to help the Afghan people, pointing to the establishment of a humanitarian air bridge to meet the needs of Afghan families. He stated that to date, the air bridge has delivered more than 285 tonnes of food and urgent medical supplies to Afghanistan.

ALSO READ: UAE Cabinet approves unified platform for investors

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]