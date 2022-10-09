Ahmadi women again under threat of TLP

The Ahmadis are a persecuted religious minority in Pakistan through specific laws that make them second-class citizens…reports Asian Lite News

A cleric of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has asked his followers to attack Ahmadi pregnant women to “make sure that no new Ahmadis are born”.

A video has emerged on social media showing a speech by TLP cleric Muhammad Naeem Chattha Qadri calling on his supporters to carry out attacks against pregnant Ahmadi women to “make sure that no new Ahmadis are born.”

He insisted that “there is but one punishment for blasphemers, decapitation.” The preacher said should the attacks not be successful, “those babies who are being born should be killed,” according to a report in Bitter Winter, a magazine on religious liberty and human rights.

Writing in the magazine, Massimo Introvigne, an Italian sociologist of religions, said the TLP is notorious for its attacks against religious minorities, including Christians and Ahmadis.

According to the report, Qadri also warned police against attempting to interfere with TLP’s religious cleansing of the Ahmadis. “Those of you who are from the police, or if there is any DPO (District Police Officer) or DC (Deputy Commissioner) or SHO (Police Station house officer) must understand that we cannot be stopped.”

On August 12, Naseer Ahmad, a 62-year-old Ahmadi father of 3, was stabbed to death at the main bus stop in Rabwah, a city with an Ahmadi majority, by a TLP activist who went there to “create an incident” with the Ahmadis, reported Introvigne.

The TLP has also targeted Pakistani Sunni Muslim politicians accused of being “soft on the Ahmadis.”

The Ahmadis are a persecuted religious minority in Pakistan through specific laws that make them second-class citizens. They are also reportedly prevented from voting and holding office. Their right to propagate and practice their religion is legally denied.

Ahmadis are routinely prosecuted for blasphemy, which carries extremely harsh punishment including the death penalty. Many Ahmadis have been falsely accused of blasphemy and executed, reported Al Arabiya Post. (ANI)

