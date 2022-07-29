Albanian PM thanks MBS for multimillion dollar fund

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to boost cooperation in several fields including economy, politics, and infrastructure investment…reports Asian Lite News

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has thanked the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for a multimillion dollar cash fund the Kingdom gave his country.

Prime Minister Rama met with Mohammed bin Salman during the crown prince’s visit to Greece on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Rama thanked Mohammed bin Salman for the Kingdom’s $50 million support and for the Public Investment Fund’s interest in investment opportunities in Albania worth about $200-$300 million, the Arab News reported.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to boost cooperation in several fields including economy, politics, and infrastructure investment.

And they explored potential cooperation in several regional and international issues of common interest.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, and efforts made in their regard, it was reported.

Earlier this week, Bajram Begaj, a retired military officer and politician, took oath as the 9th President of Albania.



In his first address in front of the lawmakers as the President, the 55-year-old declared that he will support and respect both the government and opposition’s work, calling for cooperation between political parties instead of conflict.



“I will carry out this mission above the parties. I will not remain neutral towards anyone who puts political interests above the nation’s interest and I will support and insist on the cooperation between all political forces,” Begaj added.



He urged political parties to “get away from the politics of confrontation and replace it with the politics of dialogue”.



“Unity is needed more than ever to ensure the vitality of our nation. Let us all together make our Albania even more beautiful, for it to be in the place where it belongs.”



Begaj was elected President on June 4.

