Abha Summer Festival begins

The Abha Summer Festival has begun on Thursday and will continue till September 24, media reported.

Reflecting the slogan “Above the Mountains,” visitors will have their expectations exceeded with six adventurous areas spanning over 126 thousand square meters, the Arab News reported.

The festival offers many entertainment programs and events, including carnivals, adventures, a children’s play area, the Mivana area, shopping, and an arts and entertainment village.

Tickets for the event can be purchased virtually, with 1,000 staff on hand and 3,000 car parking spaces for visitors upon arrival.

According to Arab News report, many local government authorities and agencies have shown their support for the event, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the regional governor, the head of the Development Authority, the National Center for Vegetation Cover, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and the Heritage Authority.

Authorities called on visitors to preserve the area’s vegetation by avoiding lighting fires around the festival.

