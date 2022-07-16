Biden supports MBS’ Vision 2030

President Joe Biden supports Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bib Salman’s Vision 2030 reform agenda and offers assistance to the Arab kingdom to secure the Expo 2025.

The U.S. side welcomed Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo in 2030, and other events to be held over the course of that milestone year, the culmination of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform program.

The U.S. welcomed the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and said it’s a blueprint for transformative economic and social reforms.

“The Vision envisages efforts to increase women’s economic participation and promote interfaith dialogue,” they said.

The Saudi side noted the importance for the region of the World Cup being hosted by Qatar later this year and welcomed the United States serving as host for the World Cup in 2026.

The joint statement issued by the US and Saudi Arabia, said the Saudi Vision 2030 programs and major projects provide promising opportunities for US companies, especially in the strategic sectors targeted by the vision, such as mining, petrochemicals, manufacturing, renewable energy, tourism, financial services, health care, and pharmaceuticals.

The visit of the US President to the Kingdom is important as it comes as part of his first visit to the Middle East, during which a Saudi-American summit and a Gulf-American summit will be held with the participation of Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan. This reflects the Kingdom’s position and its pivotal role in the security and stability of the region, and the keenness of the two sides’ leaderships to boost the joint strategic partnership.

US President Joe Biden meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Photo: SPA)

The two sides underscored the importance of strategic economic and investment cooperation, particularly in light of the current crisis in Ukraine and its consequences, and reaffirmed their commitment to a stable global energy market. The U.S. welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to support global oil markets balancing for sustained economic growth. Both sides decided to consult regularly on global energy markets in the near- and long-term, as well as work together as strategic partners in climate and energy transition initiatives, recognizing Saudi Arabia’s leading role in the future of energy.

The U.S. side commended the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative, and welcomed Saudi Arabia’s participation at the recent Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, joining of the Global Methane Pledge, its status as a founding member of the Net-Zero Producers Forum, and the Kingdom’s announcement to meet fifty percent of its electricity generation from renewables by 2030.

The two sides welcomed the finalization of a Partnership Framework for Advancing Clean Energy, with substantial investments in clean energy transition and addressing climate change, with particular focus on renewable energy, clean hydrogen, human capacity-building in the nuclear energy field, and cooperation in nuclear-regulatory aspects, carbon capture utilization and sequestration, development of sustainable materials, and other initiatives under the Circular Carbon Economy Framework, where Saudi Arabia aims to be a global leader.

Both sides affirmed their strong support for the UN-brokered truce in Yemen and stressed the importance of extending the truce and making progress to transform the truce into a lasting peace agreement.

President Biden expressed his appreciation for the role The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, Deputy Prime Minister, have played in achieving and renewing the truce. The two sides stressed their long-stated goal to end the war in Yemen, and called on the international community to take a unified position calling on the Houthis to return to peace talks under the auspices of the United Nations based on the three references, including UN Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015). Only a political agreement between the Yemeni parties can durably resolve the conflict and reverse the dire humanitarian crisis.

