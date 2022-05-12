The Egyptian armed forces confirmed in a statement that seven terrorists were killed in clashes with law enforcement forces when they attempted to attack a security outpost in North Sinai…reports Asian Lite News

The Egyptian army on Wednesday killed 14 terrorists during armed clashes and military operations in North Sinai Governorate.

The Egyptian armed forces confirmed in a statement that seven terrorists were killed in clashes with law enforcement forces when they attempted to attack a security outpost in North Sinai.

The terrorists’ automatic rifles, hand grenades and wireless communication devices were seized, according to the statement.

Another seven terrorists were killed in an air raid in North Sinai on the same day, according to the statement.

The anti-terror operations came after 11 Egyptian troops were killed and five others wounded on May 7 in clashes with terrorists in western Sinai. Through a decade of fighting terrorism in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt has managed to minimize terrorist activities in the peninsula.

The terrorists in Sinai are mostly loyal to the Islamic State group.

President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi offered his “sincere condolences” to the families of the 11 victims.

“I assure you that these treacherous terrorist operations will not undermine the will and determination of the children of this nation and its armed forces to continue uprooting terrorism,” he said in a social media post.

Sisi also praised the “courage and sacrifice” of the Egyptian soldiers in fighting terrorism.

Egypt’s parliament and several ministers also condemned the attack.

