Both the countries said they would resist the interference of external forces to internal affairs of sovereign nations and agreed to continue developing cooperation in the frameworks of “Russia-India-China” and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations…reports Asian Lite News

China and Russia on Friday said that they would make efforts to strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and continue increasing its role in shaping a polycentric world order.

“Russia and China aim to comprehensively strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and to further increase its role in shaping a polycentric world order, based on the universally adopted principles of international law, multilateralism, and equal, joint, indivisible, comprehensive and sustainable security,” the statement, as quoted by the Kremlin website.

In a joint declaration, both the countries said they would resist the interference of external forces to internal affairs of sovereign nations and agreed to continue developing cooperation in the frameworks of “Russia-India-China” and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Separately, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today held talks that lasted almost three hours, Sputnik news agency reported.

At the beginning of the meeting with Putin, Xi Jinping said that China and Russia were committed to the sustainable development of bilateral relations even despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“The parties strongly support the efforts to protect their fundamental interests. Political and strategic mutual trust is growing. The parties remain committed to the original goals, making unremitting efforts for the sustainable development of bilateral relations,” the Chinese leader said.

Putin, who is on a visit to China, plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games after the talks. During the meeting with Xi, the Russian President said relations between two countries are a good example of building worthy bilateral relations, they help both countries develop. (ANI)

