Chinese actions an expression of Xi’s expansionism

India is not the only country of their focus; they have a target for all the Asian countries. In fact, they want to rule Asia and dictate all, economically and militarily….writes DEEPIKA BHAN

Even as the Indian Army thwarted the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, the fact remains that the transgressions have once again set off alarm bells ringing.

China’s adventurous desire for Indian territory is not going to subside, their push will only increase in the future. The China policies are clear-cut.

They believe in expansionism that is both economic as well as land-driven. In their scheme of things, the Indian market of 130 million people and lands in Ladakh, Arunachal or all along the border are in their focus. They want both.

The Chinese leaders have articulated Beijing’s determination to become a leading global military power with overseas military access and bases. This is one component of this vision for the next 20 years. China wants to develop a global network within the next two decades.

In the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which was held on October 16, Chinese President Xi Jinping had showcased his vision to achieve global supremacy.

Xi had said, “We must maintain a global vision… We should expand our global vision and develop keen insight into the trends of human development and progress, respond to the general concerns of people of all countries, and play our part in resolving the common issues facing the humankind…”

Xi had also laid out the agenda clear for his defence forces, the PLA in particular. Criticised for lack of modernity and combat capability, the PLA is set for rejuvenation and the target year is 2027.

He had said, “Further consolidate national security; fulfil the goals for the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army in 2027…

“Further increase China’s international standing and influence; enable China to play a greater role in global governance. We will simultaneously carry out operations, boost combat preparedness, and enhance our military capabilities. We will continue integrated development of the military through mechanisation, informatisation, and the application of smart technologies and work faster to modernize military theory, organisational forms, personnel, and weaponry and equipment.

“We will enhance the military’s strategic capabilities for defending China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests and see that the people’s armed forces effectively fulfil their missions and tasks in the new era.

“We will intensify troop training and enhance combat preparedness across the board to see that our people’s armed forces can fight and win… We will intensify military training under combat conditions, laying emphasis on joint training, force-on-force training, and high-tech training. We will become more adept at deploying our military forces on a regular basis and in diversified ways, and our military will remain both steadfast and flexible as it carries out its operations. This will enable us to shape our security posture, deter and manage crises and conflicts, and win local wars.”

With the five-year deadline set, China has a goal to establish, which is to have military bases in various countries in most of the continents. Its security apparatus is said to have formulated plans for this under which countries are already identified.

Apart from the military expansion, China also aims for globalisation in the sense that it wants the world to be ‘Chinaised’.

In his plenary address, Xi had said, “China strives to promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, advance bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation, and boost international macroeconomic policy coordination… China opposes protectionism, the erection of ‘fences and barriers’, decoupling, disruption of industrial and supply chains, unilateral sanctions, and maximum-pressure tactics.

“China is prepared to invest more resources in global development cooperation. It is committed to narrowing the North-South gap and supporting and assisting other developing countries in accelerating development.”

When China says assisting developing countries, the collapse of several China dependent countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, etc., come to the fore. Notwithstanding this, China’s dominant economy and its even powerful push into the economies of other countries are becoming matchless.

Despite India not having very good relations with China and a high ‘boycott Chinese goods’ sentiments in the country, official data show that India’s imports from the country have jumped to a record high over the last 30 months post the 2020 Galwan clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

With India’s trade entangled with the Chinese, the border tensions and Beijing’s continuous military trysts have created a new anxiety. China is a bigger enemy for India than even Pakistan, which is a pawn in Beijing’s hands. It is trying to gnaw at our borders, attacking our army and is eating into our economy.

The political slugfest that broke out after the latest Chinese transgressions is an indicator of the bitter ugliness in the political arena. Doubting the Army action and belittling their vapour is the least that should happen. The need is to get all heads together and devise plans to thwart intrusions.

The Indian Army jawans, who pushed away the marching PLA soldiers, are being hailed. A purported video of this has gone viral. But this win is not the end. China’s designs and plans are well understood by all and the guard has to be upped more strongly.

So far, India has successfully thwarted China’s incursions at the borders and has also not allowed it to dominate the economy here.

But future wars are going to be more virulent as economy, defence and cyberspace will dominate the discourse. And India with its sound economy and well-trained and ever combat-ready defence force can thwart the Chinese designs.

