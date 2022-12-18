COP28 outlines path ahead for UAE-hosted Climate Summit

At the heart of these investments is a vision of a fully sustainable economy underpinned by effective regulatory oversight and contributions from all stakeholders…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Higher Committee overseeing preparations to host the 28th session of the conference of the parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE), convened members to discuss the road to COP28 UAE to be held at Expo City Dubai in November, 2023 and emphasized that the UAE is committed to building on the foundation set in COP27, Sharm el Sheikh and accentuating the nation’s climate leadership and ambitions to the world.

In the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended Egypt on the progress made in Sharm el Sheikh at COP27, its leadership in unifying the 197 countries and the EU around climate action and guiding the COP process towards the establishment of a new ‘loss and damage’ fund to support the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed acknowledged the significance of two consecutive COPs being held in the MENA region and the vital role that the MENA region must play in the global transition to sustainability and climate action. He stressed the UAE’s determination to guide the process forwards and deliver meaningful progress at COP28, the Emirates Climate Conference, by facilitating inclusive dialogue, innovative solutions, as well as leveraging groundbreaking partnerships and building consensus among parties.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said, “After the success in gathering the world at Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE will leverage its outstanding track record as a trusted global convenor to ensure that COP28 will be inclusive, transparent, and pragmatic. COP28 aims to transform and urgently accelerate climate action to meet the commitments the world has made.”

The UAE has embraced the vision of a climate-focused future, investing heavily into renewable energy and dynamic technologies centred around sustainable innovation. At the heart of these investments is a vision of a fully sustainable economy underpinned by effective regulatory oversight and contributions from all stakeholders.

As a historically trading nation located in the epicenter of the world, the UAE is best placed to support negotiations over fundamental areas of focus such as energy, agriculture, investment, and sustainable transport. With this philosophy at the centre of its outlook, the UAE’s believes cooperation will play the most crucial role in ensuring the global decarbonisation effort is met.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Vice Chairman of the COP28 UAE Higher Committee, said that the UAE will engage in partnership with the UNFCCC’s Secretariat to develop the COP28 agenda. Building on the outcomes of COP27, the UAE and the UNFCCC will work with Parties and partners to accelerate climate action to meet the commitments the world has made.

The COP28 UAE Higher Committee includes ministers and government officials to ensure a comprehensive approach that aligns efforts.

The Higher Committee brings together the voices of various industries and sectors, at all levels, to prepare for COP28 UAE.

Members of the Higher Committee include Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocols and Strategic Narratives; Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Members also include Lieutenant-General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of State Security Department at Dubai Police; Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Court for Government Coordination Sector; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, representing the Supreme Council for National Security.

