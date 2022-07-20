Coalition denies Houthi claims of air raids in Yemen

The coalition takes and supports all measures to maintain the truce between Yemeni parties, the statement carried on Saudi state news agency stated…reports Asian Lite News

The Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has dismissed in a statement claims by the Houthi militia that it carried out airstrikes on Yemen’s Al-Dhale governorate, adding that the coalition has not conducted any sorties since the truce came into effect.

“The coalition has stopped air strikes since the truce became effective,” the coalition was quoted by Saud Press Agency as saying on Twitter.

The coalition takes and supports all measures to maintain the truce between Yemeni parties, the statement carried on Saudi state news agency stated.

The UN-brokered truce came into effect on April 2 and was renewed for another two months in June. The truce has led to a significant reduction in violence and allowed the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa airport and fuel ships to Hodeidah port.

