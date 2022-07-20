Syria severs diplomatic ties with Ukraine



On June 29, Ukraine cut relations with Syria after Damascus recognised the independence of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk…reports Asian Lite News

Syria on Wednesday severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine in response to a similar move by Kiev last month.



The Syrian foreign ministry made the declaration, saying that Ukraine has taken aggressive stance towards Syria since 2018, Xinhua news agency reported.



Last week, Ukraine severed diplomatic ties with North Korea for recognising the independence of Ukrainian territories seized by Russia, the country’s foreign ministry said.



In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said it strongly condemns North Korea’s decision to recognise the “so-called “independence” of the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.”



“We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the Constitution of Ukraine, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of the international law,” it said.



Ukraine’s move comes after the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a quasi-state formed in April 2014 by pro-Russian separatists in the Donetsk region, said it was in discussion with North Korea about Pyongyang’s recognition of its independence, Yonhap news agency reported.

Last week, in a diplomatic win for Russia, the United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution extending on Moscow’s terms the mandate to continue humanitarian aid to rebel-held areas in Syria for six months after the three Western permanent members waived their veto.



The resolution’s adoption will help provide humanitarian supplies for “nearly 4 million people in the northwest of Syria, 2.7 million of whom are IDPs (internally displaced persons), many of whom are women and children”, said India’s Charge d’Affaires R. Ravindra who voted for it.



Earlier the US, the UK and France had vetoed a similar resolution proposed by Russia after Moscow had vetoed a Western-backed motion to extend the provision to send aid through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey for a year.

