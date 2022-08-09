Collaborations with UAE helps boost Indian farm exports

The GI tag is described by the United Nations World Intellectual Property Organisation as belonging to products “that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin”…reports Krishnan Nayar

Buyer-seller meets in the UAE on agricultural and food products with registered geographical indication (GI) tags, a week-long mango festival in Bahrain, and an international buyer-seller meet in Ladakh attended by buyers from Dubai and Oman helped boost India’s export of these items by 31 percent in April to June, the first quarter of this financial year.

According to data released by India’s Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), the overall export of agricultural and food products increased to US$7,408 million from April to June 2022 from US$ 5,663 million over the same period of the last fiscal year. The export target for this quarter was fixed at $5,890 million, which has been exceeded.

“Organised in collaboration with the Union Territory of Ladakh, the international buyer-seller meet was aimed at boosting exports of apricots from Ladakh in particular. Eighteen entrepreneurs from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir displayed a range of apricots and other farm products to attract buyers from the Gulf,” the DGCI&S said.

The GI tag is described by the United Nations World Intellectual Property Organisation as belonging to products “that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin”.

At the mango festival in Bahrain, 34 varieties of mangoes from India’s eastern states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, were displayed, according to the DGCI&S.

