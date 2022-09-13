COP28 committee discusses priorities for summit

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that UAE will cooperate closely with Egypt, which will host the upcoming COP 27 that will take place in Sharm el Sheikh in November, to support momentum for greater climate progress…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Higher Committee overseeing preparations to host the 28th session of the conference of the parties (COP 28), has affirmed that the UAE would lead an ambitious, inclusive and solutions-oriented approach to the global climate summit in 2023.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that UAE will cooperate closely with Egypt, which will host the upcoming COP 27 that will take place in Sharm el Sheikh in November, to support momentum for greater climate progress.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed made this statement during the fourth meeting of the COP28 UAE Higher Committee, which discussed all strategic, technical and administrative elements related to the landmark summit. COP 28 UAE will be particularly significant, as it will include the first Global Stocktake since the 2015 Paris Agreement, a comprehensive report card assessing progress against key global climate goals.

“The UAE will apply its experience as a trusted global convenor to ensure COP 28 UAE reflects the voices of all relevant stakeholders to achieve global consensus for practical climate progress. The UAE will also leverage its track record as a clean tech innovator to deliver solutions for truly sustainable development that maximizes social and economic benefits for all.”

The Higher Committee meeting comes ahead of COP27, to be hosted in Egypt in November, amid a global call for increased ambition and focused implementation. The UAE delegation to COP27 will remain in listening mode to better understand the differentiated priorities of the international community. Topics to dominate the agenda in Egypt include efforts to mitigate climate change, to adapt to climate impacts, and the need for increased climate finance and clarity on loss and damage.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Vice Chairman of the COP28 UAE Higher Committee, said that the UAE’s leadership has directed the country’s delegation to COP27 to support the Egyptian Presidency and to build on their efforts for accelerated implementation.

The UAE has always maintained that progressive climate action has the potential to create new industries, new skills and long lasting, sustainable economic growth. As the bridge between the Global North and Global South, the UAE will also continue to support and emphasize the need to protect vulnerable countries and fragile communities.

In line with the UAE’s commitment to inclusive representation and engagement, the Committee also affirmed that the UAE delegation at COP27, and its entire approach to COP28 UAE, would include participants from the public and private sectors, as well as women, youth, and underrepresented communities.

The Higher Committee on COP28 UAE includes ministers and government officials to ensure a comprehensive approach that aligns efforts. The Higher Committee brings together the voices of various industries and sectors, at all levels, to prepare for COP28 UAE.

Members of the Higher Committee include Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocols and Strategic Narratives; Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Members also include Lieutenant-General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of State Security Department at Dubai Police; Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs for Government Coordination Sector; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, representing the Supreme Council for National Security.

