Dates Festival in Sharjah records sales of 38 tonnes

Since the beginning of the Festival in July 2022, different varieties of dates have been sold through ten sales platforms….reports Asian Lite News

In its seventh edition since it opened last month, the Dates Festival in the Emirate of Sharjah has, until mid-August 2022, recorded sales volumes of more than 38,250 kilogrammes, or 38 tonnes.

The festival has witnessed a great turnout from UAE citizens, residents, and visitors, who have come for the different types of dates available. It takes place annually at Souq Al Jubail, a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the Government of Sharjah’s investment arm.

“The Dates Festival has become a prominent annual event organised by Souq Al Jubail, much awaited by visitors to the market year after year,” said Hamid Al Zarouni, Chief Officer of Souq Al Jubail.

“The festival constitutes an important opportunity to introduce visitors to the best types of locally produced dates, and enhance cultural and heritage awareness associated with the palm tree. The palm tree is a symbol of the region and bears many advantages, most importantly of which for us is its fruit, the date, which is nutritious and healthy. The festival also stimulates competition among farmers, who showcase the best types of local dates and encourage investment to increase local production, with the goal to increase the quality of Emirati dates, to compete internationally.”

Since the beginning of the Festival in July 2022, different varieties of dates have been sold through ten sales platforms.

The festival is keen to showcase new types of dates at each event annually. The types of dates on display this year are Al-Hilali, Al-Khashkar, Al-Khasab, Al-Muzaini, Al-Jabri, Al-Baql, and Al-Salani. In addition, previously existing locally-sourced dates including Nagal, Khneizi, Bu Maan, Khalas, Khadrawi, Barhi, Lulu, Shishi, Asaba Al-Arous, Bu Jibal, Ain Baqr, are exhibited.

The Dates Festival will continue to host visitors until September 2022. Owners of wet shops present in the market and several external participants will be a part of the festival.

ALSO READ: UAE condemns terrorist attack in Mogadishu

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]