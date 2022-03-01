Zelenskyy asked the European Union for a special quick path to membership…reports Asian Lite News

A schoolgirl is among more than a dozen children who have been killed as Russia invades Ukraine, leaders claim.

Fourth-grade pupil Polina and her parents were shot dead by Russian forces in the capital, Kyiv, on Saturday, the city’s deputy leader Volodymyr Bondarenko wrote in a Facebook post.

The politician shared a picture of Polina, stating the young girl, her brother and sister, and their parents were all killed.

Polina’s brother and sister survived and were taken to hospital, he added.

Ukraine’s president says 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and another 45 have been injured in the Russian invasion so far.

Harrowing photographs captured the final moments of a young girl’s final minutes as paramedics worked in vain to save her life, after she was injured shelling in Mariupol.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed the death toll during a video message on Monday, adding that “every crime, every shelling by the occupiers bring our partners and us even closer.”

Ukraine said that 352 civilians had have been killed, including 14 children.

Officials have acknowledged military casualties, but has not yet given a number.

Zelenskyy also hailed the sanctions that the West had imposed on President Vladimir Putin’s regime, saying they have brought the Russian currency down.

Russia’s Central Bank plumped up rates this morning as the rouble plummeted, in a bid to ward off bank runs.

Scenes emerged on social media of people in Russia queuing for cash at ATMs early on Monday morning, as the country braced for impact from a series of economic sanctions.

Tomorrows front page. Heartbreaking 10 year old girl killed along side her parents. If this doesn't upset you something is wrong with you. RIP Polina and to you're parents 😢💔

Zelenskyy asked the European Union for a special quick path to membership.

The Ukrainian leader claimed more than 4,500 Russian troops have been killed and called on Russian soldiers to lay down their guns and leave.

“Don’t trust you commanders, don’t trust your propaganda, just save your lives,” he said.

The Russian military has also acknowledged that its forces have recorded deaths and injuries in Ukraine, but has not released a death toll.

