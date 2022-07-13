Dh44 mn benefits for People of Determination in Dubai

The new social benefits represent another step in realising His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for empowering People of Determination in Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Council, has approved new social benefits worth AED44 million for People of Determination among citizens in Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said, “H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid constantly follows up on the work of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs and his directives are to transform the social sector completely. We are seeking to further enhance all services provided to our citizens as part of achieving our goal of providing them with the highest quality of life possible.”

The new social benefits represent another step in realising His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for empowering People of Determination in Dubai, by enabling them to turn challenges into opportunities, achieve success in various fields, and providing them an environment that gives them stability and enhances their contribution to the development of Dubai and the UAE.

The new decision covers People of Determination below the age of 60, who have physical or mental impairments that require them to be supported by others.

The social benefits covered by the decision include fees for kindergarten establishments, schools, university programmes, and training and rehabilitation centres within specialised institutions, as well as the costs of providing shadow teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign language interpreters.

The benefits also cover assistive devices and technologies, rehabilitation of vehicles and various means of transportation and the costs of equipping the workplace to accommodate people with various types of disabilities.

The number of beneficiaries of the new benefits will be gradually increased in the future to cover a wide section of the target segment.

Dubai Government is committed to integrating and empowering people of determination by strengthening efforts and supporting programmes and policies to ease their lives and providing them with the comprehensive support required to be an integral part of Dubai’s economic development journey.

