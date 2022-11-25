Diplomacy only viable way to end Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UAE

“The UAE firmly believes that diplomacy remains the only viable way to end the crisis,” said Minister…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE firmly believes that diplomacy remains the only viable way to end the Russia-Ukraine crisis, said Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs of UAE.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has called for de-escalation and dialogue, and has supported all diplomatic initiatives in this regard,” Nusseibeh said. “The UAE firmly believes that diplomacy remains the only viable way to end the crisis, and shares the international community’s deep concerns about the repercussions of the current situation on civilians in and out of Ukraine, and regional and international peace, security and stability.”

Nusseibeh added: “In times of conflict, our collective responsibility is to leave no stone unturned towards identifying and pursuing paths that bring about a peaceful and swift resolution of crises.”

“As such, the UAE remains firmly committed to help keep channels of communication open, encourage dialogue, support diplomacy, leveraging all the tools at our disposal to alleviate suffering and find a peaceful and sustainable solution that enhances international peace and security and ends the humanitarian impact on civilians.”

Meanwhile, in his address to the UN Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” after a new barrage of missile strikes have caused widespread power outages across the war-torn nation.

“Russia has long been trying to turn the UN Security Council into a platform for rhetoric. But it was created as the world’s most powerful platform for decisions and actions. Therefore, the Security Council must give a clear assessment of the actions of the terrorist state,” he told the UN body in a video address on Wednesday.



“Ukraine proposes that the Security Council adopt such a resolution condemning all forms of energy terror. I confirm the invitation from Ukraine regarding the mission of UN experts to critical infrastructure facilities of our country that have been or may be hit by Russian missiles.



“It is necessary to give a proper assessment of damage and destruction. It should be stated that these are strikes against the very infrastructure that ensures the lives of tens of millions of people.



“The world should not be held hostage by one international terrorist,” the President added.



The recent Russian attacks have damaged almost half of Ukraine’s energy system and millions of people are without power as temperatures drop for winter.



Blackouts, both scheduled and unscheduled, have become common in many parts of Ukraine, as Russia aims regular waves of missile attacks at parts of the energy infrastructure.



According to the President, at least seven people were killed and more than 20 million others were left without electricity on November 8 when Russia carried out over a 100 missile strikes in what is believed to be Moscow’s biggest wave of missile strikes since the invasion began on February 24.



As a result, nuclear power plants in the country also went off-line.



Later in his nightly video address to the nation, Zelenksy said that due to the missile strikes which even continued on Wednesday, the situation in Kiev remained “very difficult” and efforts would continue through the night to restore electricity.

