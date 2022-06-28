Dubai unveils value-based healthcare programme

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), which regulates the health insurance sector in Dubai, has launched “EJADAH” programme, the first-of-its-kind value-based healthcare model for the emirate…reports Asian Lite News

The value-based healthcare model will pay for performance and outcomes that matter to patients, and will assist healthcare service providers with evidence-based guidelines which will be a framework for all physicians to follow with regard to treatment protocols for all ailments.

Insurance providers will have a strong foundation to refer to evidence-based data and all stakeholders will work together to enhance healthcare and reduce unnecessary medical expenditure.

At the launch of the event, which was attended by all health providers, insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies, Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, said, “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, DHA is implementing policies and regulations to further accelerate the development of the health sector keeping patient centricity as priority and ensuring all stakeholders are taken into consideration and work in collaboration with a common vision to advance the health sector in Dubai and to establish the Emirate as a medical tourism hub.”

He added that the value-based model will further improve health services and enhance preventive care which will lead to better population health and reduced healthcare expenditure.

Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, noted, “The initiative will help improve government oversight of the health sector by overseeing clinical outcomes, economic and human-centric outcomes. The model is driven by quality outcomes, it will put health consumers at the centre of the model, focus on preventive care and reduce healthcare expenditure thus leading to healthcare sustainability.”

He explained that payers and providers will undergo training to understand the framework and KPI’s which will lead to faster claim approvals, minimise waste of healthcare expenditure and focus on preventive care.

