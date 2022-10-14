EDGE inks deal with UAE Cybersecurity Council

The agreement was formalised at GITEX Global 2022, the annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event taking place from 10-14 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre….reports Asian Lite News

EDGE Group entity, JAHEZIYA, a single-stop service provider for defence solutions and emergency response services, and the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation between the two organisations by conducting exchanges in cybersecurity-related fields, while JAHEZIYA will deliver cyber awareness programmes to designated communities.

The agreement was formalised at GITEX Global 2022, the annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event taking place from 10-14 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Omar Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President Trading and Mission Support at EDGE.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will promote and conduct exchanges in ICT cybersecurity-related fields, with a particular focus on cooperation, deterrence, prevention and responses to cyber-attacks across relevant cyber fields, awareness-building and educational programmes, as well as scientific and technological research and development, all conducted in accordance with the UAE principles of equality, reciprocity, and respect.

JAHEZIYA is also working with the UAE CSC to deliver community cyber awareness programmes, especially for women, youth, senior citizens, and people of determination. This agreement furthers JAHEZIYA’s earlier drive to spread greater cyber awareness, which resulted in over 300,000 trainees throughout the UAE.

Speaking during the visit, Al Zaabi said, “We are proud to strengthen our country’s cyber defence awareness and threat mitigation by partnering with the UAE Cybersecurity Council. As a leading provider of emergency response services, JAHEZIYA is uniquely positioned to provide bespoke, in-depth cyber awareness programmes that ensure optimal preparation for communities operating in cyber-related fields. We look forward to utilising our distinct capabilities and meeting the perpetual demand for superior cybersecurity solutions in the UAE.”

زرت اليوم معرض "جيتكس جلوبال" المنعقد في مركز دبي التجاري العالمي بمشاركة 5 آلاف عارض… سعيد بهذا الحضور والمشاركة الكبيرة في هذا الحدث الذي يرسخ مكانة الإمارة كمدينة للمستقبل ووجهة تجمع العالم وابتكاراته. pic.twitter.com/5CoJvtOH9o — Mansoor bin Mohammed (@sheikhmansoor) October 12, 2022

Sheikh Mansoor toured Gitex

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has toured GITEX GLOBAL 2022. He said that Dubai’s comprehensive development journey and its adoption of the latest technologies reflect the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The emirate’s emergence as a hub for global tech companies and app developers has further strengthened its position at the forefront of digital transformation, he added.

He highlighted the significance of GITEX GLOBAL 2022 as the world’s largest technology show that brings together companies at the forefront of innovation in the sector to network and explore new partnerships that contribute to shaping a better future for societies.

During his visit, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed toured the exhibition area accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. Sheikh Mansoor toured the pavilions of a number of companies at GITEX GLOBAL where he was briefed about the cutting-edge technology solutions and digital products displayed at the event. He visited the pavilions of G42, where he learned about the company’s products and solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence and cloud computing. He also toured the pavilions of Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute, Dell, Honeywell, and Ericsson.

At the Huawei stand, which represents its largest-ever participation in the technology show, Sheikh Mansoor viewed the company’s metaverse, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions and applications. He also visited e&’s stand where he was given a glimpse into the future of mobility as demonstrated by a fully autonomous electric vehicle developed through a collaboration between Cadillac Arabia and e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group).

ALSO READ: UAE unveils project to boost tech transformation

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]