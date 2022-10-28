‘Egypt a great home of Arab people’

Sheikh Mohammed and President El Sisi reviewed the growing ties between the UAE and Egypt and explored ways to further strengthen engagement in a wide range of spheres….reports Asian Lite News

Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has met with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah El Sisi, at Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt.



The meeting, which reflects the two nations’ commitment to further strengthen their relationship, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and Egypt. The 50th anniversary of ties is being celebrated in Cairo from 26-28 October under the slogan ‘Egypt and the UAE… One Heart’.



Sheikh Mohammed and President El Sisi reviewed the growing bilateral relationship between the UAE and Egypt and explored ways to further strengthen engagement between the two nations in a wide range of spheres. President El Sisi expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to Egypt, which highlights the strong historical, economic and cultural ties that bind the two nations.



Sheikh Mohammed said Egypt was one of the first nations to express its support for the establishment of the UAE, immediately after the announcement of the Union. He noted that the UAE’s citizens have a deep connection with the people of Egypt, which he described as the cradle of human civilization, and the great home of the Arab people.



“I convey the greetings of the people of the UAE to Egypt, which the founder of the UAE called the heart of the Arab world. Without Egypt, the Arabs have no life,” Sheikh Mohamed said. “The stability of our region and the development and well-being of the Arab world are deeply connected to that of Egypt. Egypt’s stability is vital to the prosperity of the region.”



“The bilateral relationship between the UAE and Egypt is a model for ties between Arab nations. The celebrations of the 50th anniversary of our relationship is a message that the future of the two nations is deeply intertwined over the next 50 years, at economic, social and cultural levels,” His Highness said. “Egypt and its people have been steadfast supporters of the UAE right from the time of the nation’s foundation. Egypt was and will remain the bond, the treasure and the brother that we cannot do without,” Sheikh Mohamed noted.



President El Sisi welcomed Sheikh Mohamed to Egypt, saying that the bilateral bonds between the two nations are deeply rooted in history and a shared culture. He expressed his appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s support for Egypt which has helped the two nations steadily bolster their relationship over the years.



During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed extended an invitation to President El Sisi for Egypt to be the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the next World Government Summit to be hosted by Dubai in February 2023.

Meanwhile, celebrations of the 50th anniversary of UAE-Egypt ties continued in its second day in Cairo.

More than 1,800 Emirati and Egyptian personalities including politicians, senior officials, businessmen, intellectuals, creators, media professionals and public figures are participating in the 3 days event that highlight the UAE-Egypt strong historical ties, and strengthens their solid and strategic partnership in various vital fields and sectors.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, opened the second day of the event, highlighting the UAE-Egyptian political relation and its role in building Arab strategic depth.

Gargash said: “Today, bilateral ties are getting stronger under the direct auspices of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Throughout the past 50 years, both countries were keen to further enhance their joint vision and cooperation in various political, economic, and development fields”.

The agenda included a number of sessions in which a group of ministers, officials, culture and media personalities discussed common history, cultural relations and media cooperation aiming to strengthen the strong partnership between two brotherly countries.

50 years of cultural exchange and cooperation

In a main session of the Culture Forum, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and the Minister of Culture in Egypt, Nevin Al Kilani, discussed the cultural heritage and exchange between the two countries.

Al Kaabi affirmed the importance of cultural exchange and its positive role in consolidating relations between countries and people, noting the distinguished outputs of the UAE-Egyptian cultural cooperation.

She also referred to the most prominent results of the fruitful cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, especially during the current stage, which is witnessing intense coordination between the two countries in various fields.

Neveen El-Kilany said that the Egypt-UAE cooperation paid great attention to culture and education, which are the components forming human beings. The Minister referred to many aspects of the cultural cooperation between both countries, particularly the experimental theatre cooperation given the interest of the UAE Minister of Culture and Youth in that theatre and the Egyptian expertise in the same.

During his speech, Prof. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, said: “The Egyptian-UAE relations are witnessing great cooperation in various cultural fields”. He also praised the celebration as it reflects the depth of the strong bilateral relation between both countries.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]