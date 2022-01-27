Emirates Health Services announced three new launches under the ‘Innovative Treatment Services’ section of its programme at the exhibition…reports Asian Lite News

Emirates Health Services (EHS) has entered its third day of launching game-changing, hi-tech, and AI-powered health projects at Arab Health 2022, announcing three new launches under the ‘Innovative Treatment Services’ section of its programme at the exhibition.

The three new projects are: Cardio-technology Services, which uses the ‘vascular closure device’ for the first time in the Middle East; the virtual 3D maxillofacial surgery planning programme; and artificial-intelligence-powered voice identification technology.

They form part of EHS’s plans for the healthcare sector and align with its ambition to spearhead the transformation of the health welfare system, providing a new bundle of AI-powered and 3D virtual reality services. This, in turn, serves to boost the UAE’s leadership in the health sector and cement its position on the global health map.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Acting Executive Director of the Supportive Health Services Sector at Emirates Health Services (EHS), said: “Emirates Health Services’ growing dedication to projects that rely on artificial intelligence and advanced technology is part of our efforts to upgrade healthcare services, capitalising on the speed and accuracy of the diagnoses these technologies provide, all while ensuring high-standard healthcare, promoting medical research, ensuring rapid response to health crises and disease outbreaks, and advancing the overall healthcare scene.”

The ‘Heart Services Project’ is one of the leading technologies EHS has pioneered; it consists of an advanced and innovative technique whereby a pulsating device is implanted in the coronary sinus of the heart in order to reduce the impact of heart attacks and strengthen the heart muscle after an acute heart attack, which is the main cause of cardiac muscle failure.

Al Qassimi Hospital is the first healthcare provider in the country and the Middle East to use the ‘vascular closure device’ (Manata), to close openings and cavities after performing catheterisation surgery. The device uses a type of collagen to close open artery that was used to perform the catheterization.

The second project – ‘Dental Services’ – relies on advanced technology to provide virtual 3D maxillofacial and dental surgical planning. It is considered one of the most efficient methods used around the world to plan cosmetic and complex surgical cases.

The programme uses accurate data to plan surgical procedures and effective design, and is the first programme of its kind in the world to have succeeded in planning and implementing virtual solutions for patients on a single platform. It also reduces the duration of operations compared to traditional surgical planning.

The third and final project, ‘AI-Powered Voice Identification Technology’, allows physicians and healthcare providers of all specialties to create, review, modify, and place clinical notes within digital health records using direct speech. The technology also contributes to standardising and accelerating clinical documentation processes.

